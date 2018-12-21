Flanked by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, left, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Donald Trump smiles during a signing ceremony of their trilateral trade agreement, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA as Trump refers to it, must still be approved by lawmakers in all three countries. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)