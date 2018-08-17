If someone were to ask me to name the best country and city in the world for a first-time visit to foreign places, I would say Turkey and Istanbul — excluding the USA and Charleston, of course.
I’d say it even today, when the Turks are being savaged by inflation, a currency (the lira) in free fall, and a strongman president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who seems more intent on steering his country, a member of NATO, toward Russia and Iran rather than upholding Turkey’s long-held and close relationship with the United States and Europe.
If the Turks ever needed a new Ataturk (“Father of the Turks”) it is now. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was a genuine military hero who earned his distinction for the role he played at the Battle of Gallipoli, the only battle won by the Ottoman Turks in WWI. (Gallipoli, incidentally, was the brainchild of then First Lord of the Admiralty Winston S. Churchill.)
I’ve been to Gallipoli, and it must have been one of the worst places in the world to make an amphibious landing – narrow beaches overlooked by high ridges with well-entrenched artillery, shallow offshore waters, etc. For the British, Australian, New Zealand and French forces engaged in that nearly yearlong battle, it was a crushing defeat of the first order.
After the war, Kemal led the early 1920s campaign to overthrow the Ottoman Empire. He is acclaimed as the founder of the Turkish Republic, became its first president, and was the man who almost single-handedly pulled Turkey out of the mire of ancient and decrepit secularism into the modern world. He established sweeping civil rights, including the right of women to vote, an astonishing turn of events for a Muslim country both then and now. He Latinized the Turkish alphabet, made childhood education compulsory, encouraged the wearing of Western dress. He even banned wearing the fez. His portraits and statues were, and presumably still are, seen everywhere in Turkey. I’ve said all this to make the point that President Erdogan is no Ataturk and likely never will be.
Inflation in Turkey is running about 85 percent. In this year alone, the lira has lost nearly half its purchasing power. It’s reached a point from which there is seldom a turning back, a time when holders of lira or lira-based assets realize that what the currency buys today will buy less, or maybe nothing, tomorrow. Many Turks have outstanding loans repayable only in dollars or other hard currencies like the euro or the German deutsche mark. What are they going to do? What will become of them?
I made my first trip to Turkey in 1951 — the only one of the 17 or so I’ve made that was compliments of the U.S. Navy. I was an enlisted man aboard the aircraft carrier Leyte, the same class as the Yorktown on display at Patriots Point. We had just come back from Korea.
Our Turkish port of call in 1951 was Izmir. The only part of liberty in Izmir I particularly remember was a boar hunting expedition in the hills surrounding the city. I didn’t get a shot. I couldn’t complain, however. Earlier on this Med tour the ship’s recreation officer had arranged for members of the crew, if they wished, to spend long weekends in both Paris and in Rome. I was one of those who wished, and it was heady stuff for a 19-year-old farm boy from Pennsylvania.
I sometimes say this was when I fell in love – with long distances. It was something Peter Manigault, my one-time boss at this newspaper, said about me when I asked to be sent somewhere on the paper’s dime. (He never turned me down, either.)
If you make a first trip to Istanbul (formerly Constantinople, and before that Byzantium) there are many things you should not miss. It is, even in this discouraging Age of Erdogan, one of the world’s truly great cities. Book yourself into a small hotel in the Sultanahmet district where, sipping a raki or a cold Efes in a rooftop bar, you can see Hagia Sophia (the Church of Holy Wisdom), the Blue Mosque, the Golden Horn, the Bosporus and so many other wonderful historic sites within easy walking distance of the hotel.
Bring dollars in small denominations when you shop the bazaars. In Istanbul, they’ll still be worth something, even if a bit less than their weight in gold.
