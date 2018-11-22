The U.S. foreign trade deficit has totaled nearly $600 billion over the past 12 months.
President Donald Trump is correct to focus on the trade deficit.
His critics are quick to point out that Americans don’t save enough to finance domestic investments — new buildings, machines and software to expand businesses, new homes — and government deficits. We finance the shortfall by selling assets to foreigners: Treasuries, other securities, real estate, and hard business assets.
Put differently, private individuals, businesses and the government spend more on goods and services than the nation produces. The trade deficit provides the difference and is paid for by selling IOUs and assets to foreigners.
Hence, if the trade deficit is a problem, Americans created it by spending too much.
The recent tax cut surely drove up the budget deficit and will require more foreign borrowing and bigger trade deficits. The Trump administration did the country a disservice when it predicted the recent tax cuts would increase growth and tax revenues enough to pay for lower tax rates.
I know of no fiscal stimulus — neither President Barack Obama’s massive spending nor Trump’s even bigger tax cuts — that created a large enough jolt to growth to generate enough new revenue to pay for lower rates. If such an example exists, it is indeed a rare bird that inhabits a very special ecosystem.
That’s why the federal deficit was about $780 billion in fiscal year 2018 and will likely exceed $1 trillion in 2019.
If we used most of the nearly $600 billion we annually raise by selling bonds and business assets to foreigners to create new businesses, it might be useful. Instead, we are using it to live beyond our means, and what we owe foreigners will soon reach levels that caused economies like Spain to collapse.
Sooner or later, as the trade deficits get bigger and bigger, doubt sinks in about the ability to pay and creditors pull the plug.
In all this economists are relying on basic accounting identities — the domestic savings deficit must equal foreign capital inflows must equal the trade deficit. What they purposefully omit is that causality can run in the opposite direction — that’s malpractice!
If the federal government freed up constraints on domestic energy development — eliminated regulatory obstacles to pipeline construction and offshore drilling — oil production would rise, net imports of energy and the trade deficit would fall, gross domestic product and tax revenues would increase, and the government budget deficit would fall.
Similarly, were Trump’s tariffs successful at opening up the Chinese market to more U.S. products, the trade deficit would go down. The jolt to domestic demand would boost U.S. GDP and tax revenues, and the budget deficit would fall.
However, proponents of a muscular trade policy, like Peter Navarro, do the nation a disservice by claiming trade wars are easy to win — especially when they advocate slapping tariffs on our allies instead of just China and a few others.
When the U.S. economy was nearly half the global pie, we might have been able to dictate terms, but these days it is about one-sixth and other players can simply retaliate and go around the United States.
Mercantilism is so much a part of the fabric of the other three big economies — Germany, China and Japan — it is going to take more than some tariffs to move them to reform. Instead, they will just play with each other.
If Trump’s objective is to ultimately force our trading partners into genuine free trade, Navarro may be more genius than he realizes. He is inspiring free trade among the other players that sadly locks us out.
In the meantime, watch the prices of soybeans and corn and the impact on profits at GM and Ford. GDP growth will slow a bit next year from its recent hot pace if Trump fails to reach some kind of accommodation with the TPP and EU.
Trade wars are easy to win — for the other guy.
Peter Morici is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist.