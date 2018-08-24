Movie supervillains often commit a grave tactical error when, in a moment of overconfidence, they tell the hero all the details of their evil plan. That is in essence what President Donald Trump has done, except in his case he has told the entire world. He is desperate to give Attorney General Jeff Sessions the boot and replace him with someone who will save him from legal and political accountability in the Russia scandal. But Trump has painted himself into a corner.
In the midst of an investigation into the Russian attack on the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s possible cooperation with that attack, Trump has repeatedly expressed his rage at Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Which Sessions had no choice but to do, as a high-ranking Trump campaign official who had undisclosed contacts with representatives of the Russian government in 2016. Were Sessions overseeing the investigation, Trump could order him to shut it down and the whole thing would be over.
Trump has not been coy about his anger or the reasons for it. He hasn’t said that Sessions has been insufficiently vigorous in restricting immigration or undermining civil rights, or that he is mismanaging the Justice Department bureaucracy. He has made it clear that he wants protection and loyalty from Sessions, and that’s where Sessions has failed to perform. In an interview that aired on Fox News on Thursday, Trump said this about Sessions:
“He took the job, and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself.’ I said, ‘What kind of a man is this?’ And by the way, he was on the campaign. You know, the only reason I gave him the job, because I felt loyalty. He was an original supporter.”
Trump might have been saying he felt loyalty to Sessions, or that he felt loyalty from Sessions. But it’s clear that the latter is all that matters.
Up until now, Trump’s aides and Republican members of Congress have been able to convince him that firing Sessions in order to replace him with someone more pliable would be too politically dangerous, and Sessions’ old friends in the Senate (where he served for 20 years) might be so peeved over his sacking that they’d refuse to confirm his replacement. We can interpret his public outbursts as the petulant reaction of a president frustrated at feeling constrained. But on Thursday, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said that Trump could replace Sessions after the midterm elections and that would be fine with them.
So here’s how the president would almost certainly like things to proceed. First, he fires Sessions. Then he finds someone to replace him who has the one quality Sessions lacks: unswerving loyalty to Trump. And not just a general kind of loyalty, but a very specific kind: the willingness to fire Mueller as soon as Trump orders him to, perhaps on his very first day at the Justice Department. This nominee will be confirmed by Trump’s Republican allies in the Senate, he will assume office, he will fire Mueller and shut down the Russia investigation, and Trump will at last be free.
There would be no point in replacing Sessions with someone else unless Trump was sure that person would protect him.
But there’s a problem with this plan. Because Trump has made it so clear that he despises Sessions because Sessions isn’t in a position to fire Mueller for him, if and when he does fire Sessions, everyone knows that the only important criterion that he will use in choosing a new attorney general is whether that person will be willing to fire Mueller at Trump’s direction. The nominee will be at the mercy of the Senate. The Republicans control the Senate by only a 51-49 margin. Just two GOP defections would be enough to doom the nomination.
Where does that leave Trump? He has the right to fire Sessions and appoint a new attorney general whenever he wants, and always has. That means he has no choice but to wait until the Mueller investigation concludes. Once Mueller is done, of course, there would no longer be much point in firing Sessions, other than for revenge. But in the meantime, Trump is held fast by a trap, one that he built himself.
Paul Waldman is an opinion writer for the Plum Line blog. This column was first published by The Washington Post.