Happy Fourth of July! After 15 years of lethargic growth, the American economy is finally putting up respectable numbers again.
Remember hard left New York Times columnist Paul Krugman predicting the apocalypse in the wake of Donald Trump’s election?
Well, the data are piling in. Corporate taxes have been cut to internationally competitive levels. Middle-class folks are paying less, and deregulation is well underway. The result? Businesses are more confident and investing again, consumers are confident and spending again, and the U.S economy is poised for its first 3 percent growth year since 2005.
Over in Europe, where statism and policies more to Mr. Krugman’s liking prevail, the recovery is once again flagging.
Still, skeptics abound among economists whose analysis is more influenced by political biases rather than allegiance to what economic research has taught us about taxes and investment.
Many see another recession looming and they argue the economy is only getting a temporary jolt from tax cuts. After that, they pontificate, aggregate demand will tail off.
Well, nonpartisan econometric studies predating the Trump candidacy indicate the contrary — showing that the 15 percent cut in taxes on business profits enabled by corporate reforms should increase investment between 7.5 percent and 15 percent every year going forward. In the current environment of deregulation, that higher figure should be the one to more closely apply.
Look for all of this to continue to boost growth in 2019, given that something bad does not happen. There is a resiliency about Americans when the government gets out of the way. Bank on that.
In the near term, little danger of overheating is apparent. Unemployment is down to 3.8 percent and wages are rising in line with productivity growth and the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target. Add to that a healthy number of job recruits are available (many of whom became discouraged during the Obama years), a stronger dollar keeping competitive imports inexpensive, and robotics and artificial intelligence kicking in.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, unlike most professional economists, does not let what personal feelings he has toward politicians cloud his thinking. If the numbers continue to show core inflation in-line with his target, he will recognize the Fed can do little but wreak havoc by boosting interest rates too quickly or too much.
And investors are betting on the U.S. economy over more statist regimes in Europe and China. U.S. stocks and bonds now account for nearly 60 percent of global investment portfolios, even though the U.S. economy — though the largest — accounts for less than one-fifth of global GDP.
The dollar has become even more dominant globally, compelling businesses and governments to borrow greenbacks rather than local currency. Overly aggressive Fed tightening could create crises for many of those debtors — look at Argentina’s recent begging at the door of the International Monetary Fund. That’s another reason to believe Fed Chairman Powell will move cautiously.
As for a trade war, economists can’t seem to get over the fact that free trade did not work out.
The Chinese hardly play by free-trade rules. And yes, a poorly conceived American response to China’s aggressive mercantilism could be damaging — but doing nothing could be even worse.
The trick is to penalize China in ways that make retaliation difficult — and that can be done. Unfortunately, there are too few outsiders who Trump’s trade team is willing to seriously consider constructive criticism from, due in large part to the fact they are too busy quarreling among themselves.
And for now, sound domestic policies — tax cuts, deregulation and prudent Fed policies — will clear a path for the creativity of the American people.
This Fourth of July let’s celebrate. America is back thanks to President Trump.
Peter Morici is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist.