I got back last Sunday from a two-week vacation in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, but I’m going to try to write about Charleston.
I won’t bore you with stories of how nicely they treat bicyclists in the Netherlands (better than pedestrians or car drivers).
Or with my take on how even relatively small German cities can afford robust above- and underground metro systems (probably a combination of taxes and spending priorities).
Or with my surprise that I could live off of schnitzel and frites and waffles and beer for nearly two weeks and somehow lose a small amount of weight (walk an average of 10 miles per day).
Actually I do want to talk about that part. And the two other parts too, because they’re all related to transportation, quality of life and the availability of options to people who live in pretty much any mid-size or larger European city.
“Options” is the key word. None of the cities I visited had banned cars. Far from it. Most of them had freeways and relatively car-dependent suburbs. There were parking garages and low-key fights for on-street parking spaces.
But unlike in most places in the United States, including Charleston, owning and using a car is a choice for many Europeans rather than a near-requirement. And in lots of cases it’s not the easier, cheaper or more pleasant choice.
The last adjective is key. Really, why shouldn’t transportation be pleasant?
Walking down the street to pick up some freshly baked bread is objectively awesome. Anyone claiming not to be interested in that kind of convenience has never tried it.
Biking a couple of miles along the riverfront to work rather than battling other cars on the nearby highway is also objectively better. I didn’t try the biking part myself, but I watched lots of people do it and they were visibly happier than their peers behind the wheel.
Taking a clean, safe train home after a night out downtown is objectively better than fighting for a taxi or paying 10 times the normal rate for a ride share service — and driving while intoxicated is never acceptable.
Often, the public discussion on non-car transportation in the United States tends to focus on what impact other options will have on people who drive cars. Specifically, will these new or improved options reduce traffic congestion or make it worse?
That’s not a useless line of questioning, but it’s not necessarily the most meaningful one either.
Because mass transit, bike lanes, sidewalks, bus service, water taxis and all other kinds of non-car transportation aren’t about cars, but rather about quality of life for the people who want and in some cases need alternatives.
In Charleston, we’re lucky enough to a have a broad base of community leaders and local officials who care deeply about adding and improving transportation options.
That’s something worth cheering for so many reasons, but cutting down on traffic congestion probably isn’t a very big one.
Will a planned bus rapid transit system between Summerville and downtown Charleston eventually take cars off the road, for example? Probably. Maybe even by the thousands per day.
Will drivers notice? Maybe not, at least not initially. And that’s OK. It’s not just about them. It’s about the people who want an alternative.
That doesn’t mean transportation options are a zero-sum investment. Nobody is taking away anyone’s car or making it harder to get around in one. It’s all about adding new choices. It’s a sum investment. All pluses.
I know most of Charleston won’t ever look or function like a European city. That’s fine, really. But I certainly wouldn’t mind being able to walk to a few more restaurants out in the suburbs or having a safe route to bike to work, and I don’t think I’m alone in feeling that way.
And maybe that’s how we need to talk about transportation. Maybe it’s not about fixing traffic, but about making our city a more enjoyable place to live.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.