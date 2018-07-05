In this June, 19, 2018 photo, several ship to shore cranes stack shipping containers on-board the container ship Maersk Semarang at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. The U.S. has threatened to impose 25 percent duties on $34 billion in Chinese products starting Friday, July 6, and China has said it will fire back with corresponding tariffs. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)