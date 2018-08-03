If Protectionists merely mean that under their system men will have to sweat and labor more, I grant their case. By cutting off imports we might increase the aggregate of work; but we should be diminishing the aggregate of wages. The Protectionist has to prove that not merely has he made work, but that he has increased the national income. Imports are receipts and exports are payments. How, as a nation, can we expect to better ourselves by diminishing our receipts? Is there anything a tariff can do, which an earthquake could not do better?
John Maynard Keynes,
“The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money”
Most American wage earners, I believe, have reason to applaud the tax cuts passed by Congress (without a single Democratic vote) and signed into law by President Donald Trump. These cuts most certainly have led to the solid economic growth we are currently experiencing. Under normal circumstances, this should bode well for Republicans leading into the November off-year elections.
What was it that noted political philosopher James Carville said in 1992, while working for the Bill Clinton campaign? Oh yes — “It’s the economy, stupid!” Voters typically vote their pocketbooks, especially when they’re aware of whose fingers are in them.
When speaking about the economy, the devil is in the details, and there are some very troubling ones in the economy today. Two that are especially so are (1) the failure of Congress to do anything to rein in spending; and (2) the president’s unwise venture into trade wars with our largest trading partners, including China.
U. S. debt is now more than $20 trillion, a sum almost inconceivable a generation ago. It’s projected to exceed our entire gross domestic product within the next decade. The debt is financed, in large part, by other countries’ willingness to hold dollars.
Until President Nixon closed the gold window on Aug. 15, 1971, foreign governments could redeem their dollars at a fixed price for gold, then about $35 an ounce. An increasing number of them were doing just that, and gold was pouring out of Fort Knox in clearly unsustainable amounts. (American citizens, incidentally, had lost the right to exchange their dollars for gold in the early 1930s.)
What do you suppose would happen if the willingness of foreign governments to hold dollars should wane, or if the dollar should lose its privileged status as a world reserve currency said to be “as good as gold”?
Well, as long as the lights stayed on and the printing presses kept running, we could print as many dollars as we like. But if we did, what would happen to the purchasing power of dollars already in circulation, held in savings, or newly run off the press? Venezuela, here we come? Zimbabwe?
Sooner rather than later, I think, we must get our economic house in order. For far too long the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates too low (thus slowly robbing many seniors of lifetime savings), while the cost of financing U.S. debt was kept deceptively and artificially lower than it ordinarily would have been. We simply must address a looming economic disaster brought about in part by an aging population supported by too few workers and earners, a welfare system grown out of control, a political class seemingly incapable of governing, and a population addicted to consuming more than it is able or willing to produce.
And now a brief look at tariffs and how that plays into the scheme of things. President Trump has imposed, or threatened to impose, heavy tariffs on a wide range of U.S. imports, inviting foreign retaliation on U.S. exports. If carried to fruition, this exercise in tit for tat could well diminish or even override the economic gains realized by working Americans from the Trump tax cuts.
A tax on imports, whether on raw materials (steel and aluminum) or finished goods (solar panels, washing machines, foreign-built cars, etc.) is a tax on the American consumer, albeit a clumsily hidden one. When tariffs increase the price of consumer goods, it is potentially as damaging to economic growth as is a common sales tax — even a half-penny one. If the ill-effect of the tariffs becomes apparent prior to the November elections, it could seriously damage the president’s ever-changing agenda for his remaining time in office.
It’s unimaginable that a Democratic House and/or Senate would support anything Trump proposes, especially legislation he has not been able to pass with Republican majorities in both. The next two (or six) years would not be pretty.
There’s a reason economics is called “the dismal science,” and it’s so easy for politics to screw it up.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.