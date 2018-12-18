A trio of developments on Tuesday underscore that President Donald Trump’s power, like sand through an hourglass, is steadily falling. All of the usual tricks (distraction, lying, photo ops) will not reverse the downward trend.
Perhaps the worst blow yet to Trump occurred in a federal courtroom. In advance of his sentencing hearing, former national security adviser Michael Flynn suggested that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan take into account the fact that he was not specifically told of the obligation to tell the truth. Flynn seemed to be hinting at the right-wing conspiracy-mongers who claim he was entrapped.
The judge was infuriated, noting that Flynn already pleaded guilty to deliberately giving false answers to the FBI agents investigating his contacts with Russia. The judge appeared ready to pull the plea, and postponed the sentencing for 90 days, leaving the distinct possibility that Flynn could face jail time. The shocking turn of events decimated the notion that Trump associates’ crimes are small beans.
That wasn’t the only calamity of the day. Trump is in the process of folding on his border wall, for which he lacks political support. His press secretary declared, “At the end of the day we don’t want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border.” Her boss had said otherwise.
Sarah Sanders insisted the money could be found elsewhere. (“There are certainly a number of different funding sources that we’ve identified that we can use, that we can couple with money that would be given through congressional appropriations that would help us get to that $5 billion that the president needs in order to protect our border.”)
That’s a fairy tale aides or Congress might tell Trump, or he might tell himself. He cannot just do it. He needs Congress to authorize money that can be spent on his signature project. He cannot force them to do so. Likely House speaker-to-be Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called his bluff. He blinked. He will not get the one specific item he vowed to deliver for his rabid anti-immigrant base. This is what losing looks like.
There was also bad news for the Trump White House from the New York state attorney general. The Post reports:
“President Trump has agreed to shut down his embattled personal charity and to give away its remaining money amid allegations that he used the foundation for his personal and political benefit, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Tuesday.
“Underwood said that the Donald J. Trump Foundation is dissolving as her office pursues its lawsuit against the charity, Trump and his three eldest children.
“The suit, filed in June, alleged ‘persistently illegal conduct’ at the foundation and sought to have it shut down. Underwood is continuing to seek more than $2.8 million in restitution and has asked a judge to ban the Trumps temporarily from serving on the boards of other New York nonprofit organizations.
“Underwood said Tuesday that her investigation found ‘a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation — including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more.’”
In sum, on Tuesday we saw just how little power Trump has over events. The prosecutors are closing in, his finances are being scrutinized, and he can’t even tell his base he delivered on the wall.
Jennifer Rubin is a columnist with The Washington Post.