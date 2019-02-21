I hate to say it, but I told you so.
In February 2017 I wrote an op-ed in The Post and Courier to say President Donald Trump’s demonizing of the news media - and banning of investigative journalists from a press briefing in particular - signaled a dangerous trend for our First Amendment guarantees of a free press, and ultimately for our democracy:
“A press mocked, shunned and silenced creates fear and dependence among a nation’s people so they may be manipulated into giving carte blanche power to their leaders. Anyone who doesn’t already see this happening has already been duped.”
And I am disappointed to say I was more correct than I imagined.
Since Trump first yelled his favorite Twitter retort, “Fake News!” at a news conference in January 2017, not only have his attacks on the news media been incessant, his words have become more threatening to American values of free expression.
Just Tuesday he tweeted that The Washington Post fact-checker is a “Fake Fact Checker!” and he also called a New York Times investigative report compiling all the evidence of possible obstruction of justice over the Robert Mueller collusion probe “more fake news.”
After Trump’s news conference last Friday to announce a national emergency that he also said “he didn’t have to do,” the president called a question from CNN political correspondent Jim Acosta “very political” for quoting statistics from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security showing a record low number of illegal border crossings as well as immigrants committing crimes.
“Your question is a very political one because you have an agenda,” Trump said to Acosta, a reporter he has banned from press briefings before. “You’re CNN. You’re fake news. You have an agenda. The numbers you gave are wrong.”
Following last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” satirical sketch making fun of the president’s rambling justification of his “national emergency” for building a wall, Trump rage-tweeted a tirade of insults, calling the satire “very unfair” and asking for retribution - proving once again his ignorance of the First Amendment.
Trump immediately followed up on Twitter with his old standby, “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”
To Trump it is “frankly disgusting” the press has freedom to write what it wants, or that he can’t just revoke licenses of news networks he determines “bad for the country!”
He repeatedly hints at wanting legal action over “one-sided coverage” and regularly confuses satirical comedy as being “unfair news coverage.”
And if you think this is just hyperbole with no detrimental consequences to a democracy that relies on the Fourth Estate for a check on executive power, think again.
Jamal Khashoggi’s Washington Post colleagues, or surviving members of The Capital Gazette, or the BBC reporter attacked by a Trump supporter in El Paso last weekend, or the journalists targeted in a white nationalist’s domestic terror plot, just revealed Wednesday, would like to have a chat.
But even beyond these reprehensible physical threats are the more dangerous ideological ones.
Trump doesn’t care if most Americans don’t believe a single one of his 8,718 lies over the last 759 days of his presidency.
He doesn’t care that 6 in 10 Americans don’t believe there’s a national emergency and didn’t like him declaring one for political purposes.
Truth is not Trump’s goal. Even believing his alternate reality isn’t the goal.
Confusing the facts, manipulating media attention and creating distrust of the people and institutions who seek to correct his reality is the goal.
And the best way to achieve this dystopia is to maintain focus on his lies while simultaneously berating journalists and their news outlets as “the enemy.”
With a complicit GOP - led in large part by our own Sunday talk show magnet Sen. Lindsey Graham - and even a partially conflicted American public unable or unwilling to trust investigative news reports over its fact-deficient president, Trump is eroding our democracy.
He is also failing miserably at upholding his presidential oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States” - an impeachable offense.
In 2017 I called Trump a menace to our country.
I was wrong.
He is the enemy of our democracy.
Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, Ph.D., is a professor with the Department of Communication at the College of Charleston. She is a former reporter.