The things that haven’t been done before
Are the tasks that are worthwhile today;
Are you one of the flock that follows, or
Are you one who shall lead the way?
Are you one of the timid souls that quail
At the jeers of a doubting crew,
Or dare you, whether you win or fail,
Strike out for a goal that’s new?
— Edgar Guest
I have mixed emotions concerning the establishment uproar over the firing (resignation?) of Secretary of Defense James Mattis and, earlier, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. Both are retired Marine Corps four-star generals. Gen. Mattis has been credited, in the press, with strengthening and restoring a degree of confidence, both at home and abroad, in the U.S. military. Gen. Kelly has won praise for bringing a degree of order to White House operations, and having the courage to stand up to, rather than with, the president when he thought him wrong.
Both, particularly under a president as little disciplined intellectually as our current one, have fulfilled their demanding duties as well as anyone could have expected. Both, as they leave office next week, have earned the respect and gratitude of Republicans and Democrats alike for jobs well done in very trying circumstances.
Having said that, I think it’s fair to recognize the deep divide their departure illustrates between what is called “the deep state” (or the “swamp”) and the administration as embodied in the person of President Donald Trump.
I think that even strong personalities such as Mattis and Kelly tend to adopt establishment policies and beliefs when exposed to them on a daily basis. For the sake of argument I’ll confine my remarks to policies that have led to our military involvement in Afghanistan and Syria, where U.S. national interest, as earlier in Vietnam, has never been clearly defined.
I should confess here that I voted for Trump in 2016. I voted for him solely on the basis of his being the lesser of two evils, as I expect many other skeptics did. I sincerely hope that
our two major political parties offer the electorate far better choices in 2020.
I acknowledge that in the first two years of his presidency the economy has experienced a remarkable turnaround from the slough of despondence it suffered during the eight years of President Barack Obama’s administration. I think, however, that what we are seeing on Wall Street could well signal an early end to the Trump boom and the beginning of a Trump bust. The signs are everywhere. If that happens, Democratic prospects in 2020 brighten even as the economy darkens for most Americans.
But back to the generals. Both served in wars that came after Vietnam, in wars that were not won, and to one degree or another are still being fought. Gen. “Mad Dog” Mattis made it clear in his resignation letter that he was leaving the Trump administration because he disagrees with the president’s unilateral decision to withdraw all troops from Syria, and half those now serving in Afghanistan. (Were it up to me, I would have withdrawn all from Syria and Afghanistan already.) Mattis has been applauded by those who only yesterday, it seems, were arguing for what Trump now has done. They claim to be horrified by the mere thought of actually bringing our soldiers home, and many of his critics actually helped create the conditions that led to a series of “endless” wars our military has not been allowed to win. In war there is indeed no substitute for victory. There’s a disconnect here, and I suspect it has little to do with politics and military strategy, and everything to do with sheer hatred of Trump.
That said, I disagree with the president’s style — if that is the correct word — and I think his denigration of high-ranking members of his administration who have or are about to depart is reprehensible. All the president’s men deserve something better than that. After all, he’s the one who hired them.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.