A new voice has been added to the continuing debate on how to save the U.S. Postal Service, a perennial subject in Congress for more than a decade. A study commissioned by President Trump argues that essential mail services can be continued without further taxpayer subsidy only if the Postal Service charges more for package delivery and ceases bargaining for wages with the postal unions.
The predictable outcries are already being heard, both from the unions and from retailers who benefit from the low cost of package delivery by the Postal Service compared to other delivery services.
But the mounting liabilities of the Postal Service cannot be wished away and should not be passed on to taxpayers. Some major reforms are going to be necessary sooner rather than later.
The new proposal, “The United States Postal Service, a Sustainable Path Forward,” differs from other recent congressional approaches that adopt a bookkeeping reform to stop Postal Service red ink. Last year the agency earned a slight profit of $700 million on operating revenue of $70.7 billion. But as has been the case since 2011, it failed to make a congressionally mandated $4.5 billion payment for retired employees’ health benefits, leading to a net loss as defined by the postal law of $3.9 billion. Proposals before Congress would, among other reforms, drop the requirement for prepayment of the retirees’ health benefits, apparently solving the problem.
But that’s not the only problem. The Postal Service also fails to make required payments for workers’ compensation claims, to federal pension systems and to cover its debts to the Federal Financing Bank. Its total long-term liabilities amount to nearly $140 billion.
Looking ahead, the Postal Service’s modest operating surplus does not take into account the rate at which the Postal Service’s income from mail, as opposed to packages, has declined over the past 12 years since the last congressional reform. That trend is likely to continue as Americans rely more and more on email rather than snail mail. The study predicts Postal Service losses in the next decade will amount to tens of billions of dollars unless there is a new source of revenue, and it points to the rising volume of package delivery as a potential source.
The study, headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, reviewed how other nations have managed to preserve universal postal services, ranging from private management in Germany to hybrid services elsewhere to a fully public service as in the United States. It found that in all cases the structure of postal services is guided by what it calls a “universal service obligation.” In the opinion of the study, this obligation is ill-defined in the United States and should be more carefully drawn.
The study rejects the idea of privatizing the Postal Service, saying, “The USPS’s comprehensive delivery network that covers every address in the country is a critical part of the nation’s infrastructure that cannot be replicated by private actors or, for the foreseeable future, displaced by emerging delivery technologies” such as drones.
It goes on to recommend that “maintaining the critical infrastructure as a national resource should be considered the primary business objective” of the Postal Service.
The study’s recommendations are now in the lap of Congress, which will soon hear from voices on all sides of the issue. The study’s specific suggestions may well be rejected in the legislative process. But its assessment of the bleak future of the Postal Service under its current organization makes it clear that Congress must act soon on a package of reforms or face the need for a massive bailout or the loss of a critical national asset.