There is a strain of conservatism in the United States that suffers from what might be called “Euro envy.” It is not mainstream, and it was not the conservatism of former presidents Ronald Reagan or either of the Bushes. It has evolved from a hatred of socialist manifestations in European economies.
Sadly, President Donald Trump is the exemplar of this envy; this need to deride Europe and all things European. Euro envy has its equally foolish counterpoint across the Atlantic that might be called “U.S. disdain.”
Neither would be of any consequence if it were not for the delicate international situation with the deteriorated relations between the U.S. and Europe, compounded by Europe’s own troubles. Euro envy, at its purest, revolves around the successes of Europe: its public health systems, efficient rail system, and its support of arts. The belief is that Europe’s social approach cannot be better and somehow must be found to be wanting.
Some things in Europe do work better, but at a price. Anyone who has looked at European health systems knows they work. Perhaps not perfectly, but well enough and at a lower gross price than their patchier American equivalent. Yet fables persist of long waiting lists all over Europe for critical care.
For public transportation, health care and generous retirement, Europe pays. I would add to the downside of European life that it is very hard to fire anyone, that people retire too early and have too many government-guaranteed perks in the workplace.
The obverse, U.S. disdain, features exaggerated emphasis on gun violence, prison conditions, no universal health care, no job security and two-week vacation times.
Despite these streams of envy, even hatred, the Atlantic alliance has been a thing of beauty in world history, a bulwark defending the cultures and freedoms that are the Western inheritance; the inheritance that has made the liberal democracies such a magnet for the world’s less fortunate. Illegal immigration is the compliment that the hapless pay to the happy.
Trump has swallowed whole the Euro disdainers’ views — they fit well with his nativistic views about the United States. In one thing, though, Trump is right: Europe pays too little for its own defense. This is the cudgel that he will wield at the NATO summit. Europe, for all its quality-of-life smugness, depends on the U.S. defense umbrella.
Europe depends on the U.S. to defend itself against Russia, which has shown designs on all the European countries that were once Soviet vassal states. But the guarantor of European freedom, Trump, is out to trash the European alliance and cozy up to Russia. The irony does not stop there. Trump wants more money from Europe when he is about to damage its economies with a trade war.
In the next two weeks, there is not much to envy in the European predicament: Pay up or face Russia alone. Trump will not have your back.
