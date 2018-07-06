There are days when the booming of the wind in the pines is like the audible rushing of time -– when the sad knowledge of the grave stirs in the subconsciousness and bends the spirit to melancholy; days when the questions that have no answers must insinuate themselves into the minds of the least analytical of men. And there are other days -– in July and August –- when the nerves wilt under the terrific impact of sun and humidity, and even the soundest grow a bit neurotic; days saturnine and bilious and full of heavy foreboding. And there are those days, too, when the earth whimpers in dread, when the lightning clicks in awful concatenation with continuous thunder, and hurricanes break forth with semi-tropical fury; days when this land which, in its dominant mood, wraps its children in soft illusion, strips them in naked terror. – W. J. Cash, “The Mind of the South”
Yes, the dog days of summer are upon us, and our days are indeed full of heavy foreboding.
If you are a Democrat, it is doubly so, thanks to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He changed Senate rules by exercising the “nuclear option” (on a simple majority vote) to effectively abolish the filibuster for judicial and other senior appointments — except those for the Supreme Court.
It was a foregone conclusion that Republicans, as soon as they held the presidency and a majority in the Senate, would use the same tactic to extend the rules to cover appointments to the Supreme Court as well. This has given President Donald Trump, not yet midway through a first term, a chance to make a second lifetime appointment to the court, the first being that of Neil Gorsuch. Given the age of two associate justices perceived to be liberal — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is now 85, and Stephen G. Breyer, who turns 80 next month — Trump conceivably could make two more appointments to the Supreme Court before he leaves office — so long as he can muster at least 50 votes in the Senate. This would be a nightmare for many Democrats.
“May you live in interesting times” is said to be an ancient Chinese curse. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I do know that uninteresting times seldom produce large numbers of interesting and creative people — the sort you might prefer to have as companions if shipwrecked on a desert isle.
We now live in interesting times. If you are old, as I am, you likely do not find many of the things younger generations are so fired up about as interesting as they do. You’ve seen much of it before, when you were young. When you still thought you could make a difference.
The announced retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy from the U.S. Supreme Court, effective the end of this month, most certainly has liberals (the term sounds quaint given the grossly illiberal conduct of many who now identify themselves as such) in shock and dismay. The prospect of a conservative takeover of the Supreme Court, one that could last for 20 or 30 years, has many of them acting like Victorian era damsels suffering from an attack of the vapors. This should not and need not be so.
Those who fear this are either ignorant of or unswayed by the history of so many past appointees to the court, particularly those seated in the last century or so. In brief, those who are nominated and confirmed have not always or even often lived up to what was expected of them. And that’s exactly how it should be.
The court should be neither liberal nor conservative, but politically neutral when interpreting the Constitution as written or amended. The concept that the highest law in the land is a “living document” that must reflect the times we live in, is bogus. There is a process the framers put in place to amend it. It is a difficult procedure to be sure, but nevertheless the Constitution has been amended 27 times in our country’s history.
It has survived a ruinous civil war that took the lives of some 600,000 Americans, North and South, bringing an end to the evils of African slavery. If we the people let it slip from our grasp or render itself subservient to one or another political party, the republic and with it the freedoms we enjoy could be swept away in a heartbeat.
No one should want to see that happen.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.