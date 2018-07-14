This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 selfie photo provided by Oregon state Rep. Janelle Bynum, shows her posing with a Clackamas County Sheriff's officer after he stopped her in Clackamas, Ore. Bynum, who is running for re-election this fall, said she was knocking on doors, talking to residents and taking notes on her cellphone when the deputy showed up because a woman called 911, reporting that Bynum appeared to spend a long time at homes and appeared to be casing the neighborhood while on her phone. (Janelle Bynum via AP)