In this Nov. 1, 2018, photo, U.S. Army soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, Syria. The United States’ main ally in Syria has rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Islamic State militants have been defeated and warned that the withdrawal of American troops would lead to a resurgence of the extremist group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoe Garbarino via AP)