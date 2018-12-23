It was eight days before Christmas 50 years ago and the older man had lured the younger man to his enterprise.
“We’re going Christmas ‘spiriting,’” he said.
They walked a few blocks along King Street to a “dime store.” No big-box stores back then; no online shopping options either.
For the older fellow, this was a repetitive rite of Christmas. His family was ready for the big day and a well-planned holiday season. But he knew that some families were not.
For years, he had saved $15 a month for his annual expeditions. $180 in cash was stuffed in his pocket. His smile had broadened as he anticipated the mid-afternoon call that would begin his work.
Store personnel quickly directed his attention with silent signals. Soon enough he was in the toys section.
A mother held her young son’s hands tightly as he looked eagerly at a small bike with training wheels. Her little girl, less rambunctious, checked out the dolls and the little doll houses.
The store was a typical commercial scene of Christmas, every section well-stocked with low-cost gift selections. Children were focused on their lists for Santa Claus.
But this was not a commercial activity for the older man. He entered this scene projecting the real meaning of Christmas and anonymity was the bottom-line rule of his sweet game.
The mother had shopped carefully, letting the sales clerks know she had a very tight budget. Her hard-working husband, she had quietly reported, was between jobs and his next paycheck would arrive in mid-January. Earlier she had purchased some clothes for her children via layaway and had hoped to redeem those before Christmas. Now she had to juggle her cash to finance Santa’s visit.
She was the mom doing what all great moms always do – making the equations of hard times work, as best they can. And those hard-times equations are always complicated at Christmas. Children have expectations and scant understanding of any reasons Santa might not visit them.
The younger man thought of his mother having worked through those paycheck equations, always with determination that her children would have a sense of security and attentive care, especially at Christmas.
It did not matter that this family was African-American. Or maybe it did. Old Charleston throughout the ’60s was sorting out race relationships. But the forces of simple humanity on this day were blind to skin color and armored against bias.
The older fellow nodded, the sales clerks acted. And soon enough, the mother was put at ease.
That $15 a month amassed by an old guy of modest means keyed the equation of easing hard times for others. The attentive mother was about to get some help.
The training-wheels bike, a doll with a package of clothes and that little counter-top doll house would be waiting for her pickup at the layaway counter. So would a bundle of smaller toys and games. The children’s clothes already on layaway would be there, too. Balances, paid in full.
That all cost $94 and required less than 15 minutes.
The old man led the younger man back to their office. He had $86 left over — and he happily awaited another call. It came a day later and a family’s past due electricity bill was paid.
And his payoff was that quiet sense of pride that he had been able families who needed it – at Christmas. That this transaction of humanity was completed with anonymity simply enhanced his sense of achievement and satisfaction — at Christmas.
About seven months later, greater Charleston was in a state of martial law. Rioting and demonstrations related to a hospital workers’ strike had dimmed the enjoyments of summer 1969. That King Street dime store was near ground-zero of the upsets.
The young man had occasion to enter the store where he saw one of the clerks who had helped the old man work his anonymous Christmas magic. The clerk remembered the experience, confirming that the
old man had repeated his gesture at that store over several Christmas seasons.
And she had a postscript. The mother had reappeared on Valentine’s Day. She brought an envelope containing $25 to the layaway counter, asking the clerk there to apply it to the account “of someone who needs some help.”
The old man passed on and the young man grew old. Every now and then he invites a younger man to join in the sweet wonders of Christmas “spiriting.”
The egalitarian values of Christianity thrive in formats of grace and humanity.
And God bless mothers — and
fathers, too — who try so hard to make Christmas work for their children.
And God bless generations of folks — the confederacy of caring — who constantly covet the sense of quiet satisfaction in helping others – anonymously.
Especially at Christmas.
Ron Brinson is a former associate editor of this newspaper. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.