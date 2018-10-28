For better or, more often, for worse, a lot of politicians are talking about health care right now.
Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor James Smith has made expanding Medicaid a major part of his platform throughout his probably doomed campaign.
Republican candidates for federal office, including Katie Arrington, who’s seeking to take Mark Sanford’s old seat in Congress, are suddenly emphatic that they support both non-mandatory, cheaper health insurance plans and coverage for costly, pre-existing conditions. They’re also hoping nobody tries to do that math.
An increasing number of national Democrats, on the other hand, are championing single-payer health care, which they have rebranded as Medicare for All. Conservatives are practically apoplectic, warning that any second now the United States will collapse into a Venezuela-style freefall.
And election season also just happens to more or less coincide with the national open-enrollment period for health insurance.
On Wednesday, The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman reported that new guidelines from the Trump administration could open the door for insurers to offer cheaper, bare-bones plans that otherwise don’t meet Affordable Care Act standards.
Obamacare rules mandated “a one-size-fits-all set of federal regulations that put a straightjacket on state innovation,” according to a recent blog post by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Seema Verma.
That’s one way to look at it. The other is that those rules required that insurance plans actually offer some sort of value for what customers are paying in premiums and co-pays. And they’re paying through the nose.
According to CMS data, people in the United States spent an incredible $1.2 trillion on private health insurance — either individually or, more commonly, through an employer — in 2017. Medicaid and Medicare spending cost about the same amount.
In all, Americans spent well over $3 trillion on health care last year, which was nearly a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product. In other words, almost one in every five dollars that Americans spent on anything and everything last year was for health care.
That’s madness.
One would expect that, at the very least, spending all that money would produce good outcomes. It doesn’t. We’re an exceedingly unhealthy country compared to our similarly wealthy peers around the world.
Or one might expect that, with so much spending on health insurance, the average person would at least not have to worry too much about out-of-pocket costs. Wrong again. Americans spent more than $325 billion out of pocket last year and have at least $75 billion in medical debt.
By far the most common argument against Medicare for All or any other universal health care system is that we can’t afford it. The most commonly cited price tag is about $32 trillion over 10 years.
Let’s be clear. That’s a lot of money. None of us can really even fathom how much money that is.
It’s also almost exactly what we’re already spending. And with health care spending rising at a faster rate than the GDP, the status quo will eventually break us. In fact, there’s some evidence that a universal coverage system could bring down costs.
Of course, it’s totally reasonable to debate whether the government or the private sector can better keep people healthy, money questions aside. Federal bureaucrats aren’t known for their innovation and efficiency. Then again, neither are health insurance giants.
But surely politicians on both sides of the aisle can agree that asking the average American to spend thousands and thousands of dollars each year on health care that won’t necessarily keep them healthy and insurance that won’t necessarily keep them out of debt is a deeply problematic proposition.
Personally, if I’m going to pay a lot for health coverage anyway, I’d rather know that I can get the treatment I need and not suffer a heart attack when I open the bill that shows up a month later.
If that’s asking too much, there are also plenty of arguments to be made in favor of a freer, more competitive and transparent health care market or some sort of hybrid public-private coverage system.
Whatever works. But be skeptical when someone says we don’t have the money. We obviously do. And we can almost certainly spend it better.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.