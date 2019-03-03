The South Carolina Legislature is debating bills that could place you and your family in danger.
Senate Bills 155 and 161 and House Bills 3322 and 3580 were introduced with hopes of reducing the state’s prison population. The bills will retroactively allow thousands of inmates to seek early release.
The bills, as written, reduce the time inmates serve on no-parole offenses from 85 percent of the sentence to 65 percent. Two bills allow inmates who have served 15 years of a sentence to petition a circuit judge to have their sentences reduced or ended. The bills make at least 3,465 no-parole inmates eligible for release at an earlier date. Of this group, 396 inmates (99 of them serving time for sexual assault) would immediately be eligible for release from the state Corrections Department.
The views of victims need to be considered in the Legislature’s proposals to reconsider sentencing and reduce the time served for no-parole offenses. The omission of victims’ perspectives in the crafting of these bills is mind-boggling.
Victims, victim advocates, law enforcement and others attended a Feb. 20 subcommittee hearing on House Bill 3322 to learn details regarding the proposed changes in no-parole offenses. At the hearing, committee members stated they did not mean for crimes with victims to be included and the alteration of those sentences would be removed from the bill by an amendment. That amendment has not been seen yet.
Let me share a frightening example of what could happen if the House bills are passed.
Imagine a man sexually assaults your 3-year old daughter. He is convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and ordered to serve 40 years in prison under our current no-parole law; he will serve 85 percent of his sentence (34 years in prison) before his possible release.
If the House bills pass, you and your daughter will revisit the crime 15 years later when you receive notice of a sentence modification hearing. The notice will discuss how the inmate has to serve only 65 percent of his prison sentence before seeking modification.
The original prosecutor is no longer in the Solicitor’s Office and the original trial judge is no longer on the bench. The new prosecutor and the new judge have no knowledge of the case outside of the court transcript or a case file from storage.
If the inmate’s petition is unsuccessful the first time, he can refile every 2 years until it is granted. The victim will relive the nightmare over and over again. This situation will happen repeatedly if House Bill 3322 or 3580 is passed.
Senate Bill 155 was discussed during a committee meeting Feb. 21. It is reported the bill will soon head to the Senate floor with an amendment that has not yet been seen which reduces time inmates serve on certain crimes to 75 percent and others to 65 percent. Victim cases may or may not be in the amendment. Even at 75 percent, at least 3,400 no-parole inmates would be eligible for an earlier release, and 232 inmates (52 involve sexual assault) would be immediately eligible for prison release.
Proponents of criminal justice reform argue prison populations need to be reduced due to a lack of rehabilitation and other resources behind bars. These issues need to be addressed instead of releasing potentially dangerous people back into our neighborhoods.
You cannot put any price on public safety. I ask the Legislature to take a long look at what they are doing before it is too late.
Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette is the chief prosecutor for Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.