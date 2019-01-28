Monday was Data Privacy Day. Please clap.
This is an actual holiday of sorts, recognized as such in 2007 by the Council of Europe to mark the anniversary of the 1981 opening of Europe’s Convention for the Protection of Individuals With Regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data — the grandfather of such strict European privacy rules as the General Data Protection Regulation.
In the United States, Data Privacy Day has yet to win more official acknowledgment than a few congressional resolutions. It mainly serves as an opportunity for tech companies to publish blog posts about their commitment to helping customers understand their privacy choices.
But in a parallel universe, today might feature different headlines. Consider the following possibilities.
A major wireless carrier would announce that it would retain your cell-site location information for only a year and would let you download that information for your own use. In reality, it squirrels away this data for undisclosed years — and until last year’s Carpenter v. U.S. ruling by the Supreme Court, law enforcement investigators could view that data without a warrant .
An update to one of Facebook’s apps would request fewer data permissions than the last version. Mobile-app permissions constantly freak out users, and with good reason: Many of them bear only a thin relation to the app’s mission or cover tasks that a smartphone operating system already handles.
Apple would back up its outspoken pro-privacy stance by announcing a version of its iMessage app for Android. This release, perhaps available for a small annual fee, would let Android users benefit from the same end-to-end encryption of their text messages that iPhone users get — and because iPhone users would no longer have their texts to Android-using friends sent in the clear, their privacy would improve, too. A version for Windows would help even more.
Amazon would let you turn off ad retargeting — a feature that populates ads across the rest of the Internet with pictures of things you looked for, thereby relentlessly reminding you of that one idle product search for the rest of the day and maybe also ruining plans to surprise a loved one with a gift — once across your account, not once per browser, as is the case in its current ad-preferences interface .
A tech startup’s privacy policy would add a link to the pitch deck it shows investors (presumably with delicate financial details redacted), so users could have the clearest possible understanding of how the startup’s business model requires leveraging its data. If the plan is sufficiently scandalous, that would leak anyway; if it can survive daylight, that upfront transparency could win some customer trust.
A reasonably large tech company that must comply with Europe’s GDPR would issue a report outlining how much it spent to comply with that extensive bundle of rules — because it’s hard to have an informed debate about privacy laws without knowing more about the cost of regulations as well as their benefits.
Unfortunately, you’re not reading this on Earth 2, and we don’t live in that privacy-sensitive marketplace. So you shouldn’t be surprised if we “celebrate” the faux-liday of Data Privacy Day by learning about yet another data breach.
Maybe it’ll be an epic-scale incident involving hundreds of millions of people, a few million passports included. Perhaps it will be a more mundane breach that exposes only names, email addresses and encrypted passwords that you please please please didn’t use elsewhere. Or it could be a boutique breach that compromises only credit cards that you can easily replace.
The one thing it won’t be is a surprise. Because unlike Data Privacy Day, data breaches happen a lot more than once a year.
Rob Pegoraro covers technology for Yahoo Finance, USA Today, Wirecutter and other sites.