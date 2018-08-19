What would happen, do you suppose, if a class of mathematics students was forced to hum “The Star Spangled Banner” whenever their teacher started writing on the blackboard? No one has bothered to conduct that particular experiment because it’s obvious that distractions, even patriotic ones, would cause performance to suffer.
But there’s a less fanciful form of distraction that plagues college math classes these days, and it’s getting worse.
Here’s an illustration: A few years ago, I introduced one of my elementary statistics classes to “z-score area tables,” which quantify the bell curve and enable you to make light work of such questions as “What percent of adult males are 6 feet 5 inches or taller?” A few minutes into my presentation, one student stunned me by asking, in full panic mode, “What if you don’t give us the tables on the test?”
Would this same student worry that her art instructor would expect first-rate oil paintings without handing out brushes? Of course not. But the inanity of her query isn’t as important as the costly multitasking it represents. Think about it: As I’m trying to explain how the tables work, what calculations they involve and how to harness symmetries within the tables to make those calculations as easy as possible, her attention has been hijacked by another topic entirely.
She’s not alone. One of the basic coping mechanisms for weaker math students is to focus not on the concepts themselves, but on what test questions those concepts might yield. And teachers have sometimes been complicit. In the heyday of “No Child Left Behind,” teachers at the secondary level — and the schools that hired them — were rewarded if students demonstrated improvement on standardized tests. While the legislative efforts were well-intentioned, they underestimated the perils of incentivizing teachers to tailor their efforts so narrowly. Students became accustomed to being guided toward future test questions, as if starting a game of mathematical pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey just 2 feet from the target.
No Child Left Behind no longer exists as a national force, but its offspring now populate college campuses, where the overhang of perpetual test prep can sabotage what might otherwise be engaging class discussions. For example, the Pareto Principle, or 80-20 Rule, which began life as a 19th century observation about income inequality, finds continued relevance in subjects as varied as software bugs, carpet tiles and wardrobe management. Yet some students tune out these asides and show more interest in so-called Pareto charts — once they realize that charts lend themselves more readily to test questions.
The internet provides additional incentives that can steer professors in a dubious direction. The simplest way for me to raise my personal average on “Rate My Professors” would be to address the most common complaint (not counting revenge-seeking violators of my cellphone policy), which is that test questions aren’t similar enough to problems covered during class time. But that adjustment now feels a bridge too far because “similar” has in recent years morphed into “identical.” To some students, replication is the only mathematics to which they have ever been exposed, while others arrive on campus with such limited skills (as in 7 + 6 = 14 and I’m not joking) that mere replication of a college-level problem feels like an accomplishment. No wonder dissimilarity produces panic.
Although many underclassmen therefore dread signing up to satisfy their college mathematics requirements, they are in essence giving themselves a final chance to develop confidence in their quantitative capabilities. And most students are ultimately more capable than they think, especially when exposed, however belatedly, to basic skills that are underemphasized in the test-taking world, including estimation, approximation, and even overruling your calculator when it delivers a number that doesn’t make sense. But professors must cope with the paradox that students who have learned to despise mathematics can also be resistant to changes in the way it is taught.
To underscore how risky a change in tack can be, my memory reaches back to the second test I gave to another statistics class. The test covered elementary probability and included a generous helping of routine problems, but there were also problems that required students to make assumptions, to test those assumptions, and even to articulate the solution process above and beyond merely providing a numeric answer. At some point a student looked at me from her front-row perch and said, “Wow, you’re really making us think!” Call me naïve, but I felt a moment of pride, thinking that my efforts in test design hadn’t gone unappreciated.
She dropped the course the very next day.
Derrick Niederman, an adjunct professor at the College of Charleston, is the co-author with David Boyum of the quantitative reasoning book, “What the Numbers Say.”