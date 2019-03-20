It was a great day in South Carolina when our General Assembly decided to make education reform its priority for the current legislative session. The discussions and debates have been uncomfortable at times and in some instances a little contentious. In my view, if the dialogue continues with productive intent, the outcomes could very well set our state on a path to unlimited opportunity and unbridled greatness.
A significant challenge for us is our decades-long tolerance of a “minimally adequate” educational system. While some would like to see more advocacy directly connected to student achievement, my 25 years as a classroom teacher lead me into the company of those who view the recruitment and retention of qualified and committed classroom teachers as a key pathway to better academic opportunities for all students. It is imperative that we support bold and innovative steps to recruit and retain qualified teachers.
According to the S.C. Annual Educator Supply and Demand report, published by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement, 6,700 teachers left their positions in 2018 and 4,900 of them left teaching in S.C. public schools altogether. The state’s colleges and universities graduated less than 1,700 candidates from teacher education programs. South Carolina joins the nation in experiencing a severe teacher shortage.
The House of Representatives has made some promising proposals — raising salaries, providing tax incentives and paying for teachers’ children to attend college — in an effort to recruit new teachers and retain the ones we have. While those are interesting to consider, I hope the Senate will explore specific ways to alleviate obstacles for people to become teachers in the first place. This is an issue senators should give further attention.
We need more teachers in our classrooms and that requires more candid conversations about removing unnecessary barriers to teaching, like the licensing requirements. A study by the National Council on Teacher Quality disclosed 46 percent of teacher candidates do not pass the teacher licensing exam on their first attempt. The question then becomes: Do teacher licensure exams effectively assess one’s ability to teach? Many would argue that they do not.
In addition to four years of undergraduate coursework in teaching pedagogy and practice, teacher education programs require classroom observations, interactive practicums and comprehensive student-teaching experience before graduation. None of that can be properly measured by multiple choice questions.
Requirements for professional licensure may still include passing the current Praxis licensing exams, but may also involve alternatives like obtaining a master’s degree in teaching or specific subject areas, or acquiring a national teaching certification. A better idea may be to eliminate the Praxis requirement for candidates who graduate from a teacher education program at one of our state’s colleges or universities. Many S.C. school districts already have mentorship programs for novice teachers to ensure a smooth transition into teaching and retain teachers through the critical first five years.
South Carolina must alleviate teacher recruitment and retention woes and provide a more diverse cadre of teacher candidates for the increasingly diverse student population. Reconstructing the path to teacher certification would provide more opportunities to recruit and retain teachers and lead us further along in the pursuit of greatness.
Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed is director of the Center for the Education and Equity of African American Students at the University of South Carolina. She was a classroom teacher in South Carolina public schools for 25 years and lives in Columbia.