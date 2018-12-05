FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011, file photo shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 that a Louisiana-based federal appeals court must take another look at a federal agency’s designation of a tract of Louisiana timberland as “critical habitat” for gopher frogs, endangered frogs currently found only in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)