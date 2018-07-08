There is much talk these days about suicide, triggered by two celebrity deaths and a report from the Centers for Disease Control that suicides have increased steadily since 2000 and are now the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S. and one of three that are rising.
That epidemic, as I see it, is directly coincident with the opioid epidemic and stems from the same causes. I would go even further and say that the election of Donald Trump in 2016 is a phenomenon also arising from these causes.
Identifying these causes is difficult of course, but they are expressions of a deep dissatisfaction with what this nation has become and a feeling of hopelessness about the future. That so many people voted for a boorish and clearly inadequate man like Trump is evidence that this large body of people felt so rejected and endangered by the normal political system and the economic wasteland it created that they were willing to try desperate and unorthodox measures to fix them. And even then they knew that his chances of actually draining the swamp — what does it say when so many people think of their normal government in this way? — were not that great.
Economic stress underlies it all. This country enjoyed a remarkable period of growth from 1945 to at least 1970 (measured by GDP), an average pace of just over 4 percent per year. The three following decades averaged only about 3 percent per year, and since the millennium the rate has plunged to just 2 percent: economic stagnation. Living standards have similarly fallen off, with median household income, which doubled from 1935 to 1960 and again from 1960 to 1985, staying essentially flat since then; the average American household is no richer than it was 30 years ago.
So that part of the American dream that promised rising wealth over time for everyone is no longer operative for the greater part of our population. Pop!
And underlying that is growing economic inequality. Since 1975 all gains in household income have gone to the richest top 20 percent, and now the top 10 percent average more than 9 times the rest of us, leaving the great majority able only to gawk and grow bitter. This rich-poor gap, which was fairly modest between 1950 and 1980, has grown in every decade since then and now is the widest of any developed nation in the world — and, economists say, every sign is that it will continue to grow, particularly with the effects of the Trump budget.
So for a long period of time people in America enjoyed regularly increasing prosperity, but for the last two decades that has not been true. While every generation could anticipate living better than their parents had, people were willing to accept the political system as it had always been and play by economic rules that seemed to be working for everybody: prosperity bought legitimacy. But then when that ended in the Clinton years and grew worse through Bush and Obama with no signs that anything would be changing, many people despaired of the future and stood hurt and ashamed before their kids, knowing that they could not promise them a better life than they had had. Even if they could send their kids to college, which became increasingly difficult and expensive to do, that no longer guaranteed that the good life would come to them.
In such circumstances, it is not unreasonable to see increased drug use — alcohol, opioids, heroin — and increased suicide rates. And as long as the underlying conditions of the nation are as bleak and unchanging as they are, there would seem to be no end in sight.
Kirkpatrick Sale lives in Mount Pleasant and is the author of 12 books, including “Human Scale Revisited,” published last year.