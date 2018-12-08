The Post and Courier’s recent “Minimally Adequate” series on public education offered a clear-eyed and comprehensive assessment of our state’s chronically underfunded and still-segregated public schools and included concrete suggestions for improvement.
That series was followed by a subsequent letter to the editor that was, for me, predictable in its content. The writer pondered why nothing was said about the role of parents in their children’s education, notably alleged that homes with absentee fathers hindered educational progress and said, “That phenomenon has ... hit the African-American community the hardest.”
That letter had the familiar tone of what I call the “what about” argument. I’ve observed that when allegations of racism arise in any situation, some folks immediately say, “What about single parents, drug sales and abuse, babies having babies, black on black crime, etc.” — things that they consider to be “black” problems — to deflect the conversation away from addressing the reality of racism in our nation and state. That letter deserves a response.
More than a decade of working as a juvenile probation counselor right out of college affirmed something that I always believed — what some people label as “black” problems are actually “people” problems. My probation clients were black and white. Their parents included attorneys, bankers, business people, domestic workers, janitors and service workers.
Single parenting, drug use, out-of-wedlock births, crime and violence and other social ills cut across lines of race and class. The same is true for “good” parenting and “bad” parenting. Experience has taught me that “racial labels” are convenient excuses for basic human behavior. The news coverage of states that have legalized marijuana use — where those standing in line to buy “pot” are overwhelmingly white — and the “mug shots” in the media of those who have broken the law are simple reminders of that.
In my decade of employment as a juvenile probation counselor and my four decades of pastoral ministry, I’ve met very few parents who weren’t interested in their children’s education.
I have met parents who work two jobs to make ends meet. I have met parents in small towns — like Estill and Brunson — who board buses at dawn to go to tourism jobs in places like Beaufort and Hilton Head because no jobs are available close to home. Those parents often get home when their children are asleep — before they can help them with their homework. Some of them can be fired if they take time off to visit their children’s schools or meet with their teachers.
I have met parents who had horrendous experiences when they were in school and are intimidated by the thought of meeting with their children’s teachers. I have met parents who have no internet access to aid in their children’s education and for whom bus fare to the library or to cultural experiences is hindered by the financial need to put food on the table and pay the bills for necessities.
Any discussion of the need for parental school involvement must take into account the social, cultural and financial challenges that are adversely impacted by race and class. Most parents want the best education for their children, but some parents face monumental obstacles to playing their best part in their children’s education.
Parents play a critical role in their children’s education, but the letter writer missed an important point. The public school problems noted by The Post and Courier — from legislative failings to our state’s history of educational racism to the need for equitable public school funding — can, and should, be addressed by policymakers from school boards to the Legislature.
Effective parenting can’t be “legislated.” Federal government action tore down the walls of Jim Crow segregation, but it could not and has not changed bigoted hearts and minds.
The suggested public education improvements noted by The Post and Courier can’t fix parenting problems bred by centuries of racial prejudice. They can, however, level the playing field, bring equity and justice to our children’s schools and can make it easier for parents — with limited time and resources — to be assured that their children will have an equal opportunity to pursue the “American dream.” Our children deserve no less than that.
The Rev. Joseph A. Darby is senior pastor at Nichols Chapel AME Church and first vice president of the Charleston Branch NAACP.