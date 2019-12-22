Full disclosure: Every spring when I go Middleton Place — and I’m there pretty much every year if I’m not at Magnolia Plantation — to see the azaleas at their peak, the brutality of slavery is not the first thing on my mind. Instead, I think, “Wow, this place never gets old.”

I have no idea how many times I’ve been to Middleton and Magnolia, Drayton Hall, Cypress Gardens and Boone Hall Plantation. My mom and my dad, both flower people, started taking me to Charleston’s world-famous plantations before I can remember. I’d recommend the buffet at Middleton in the spring. Too many people skip the swamp at Magnolia. For me, going to the gardens is darn fun; if it weren’t, I wouldn’t keep coming back.

Now, I know well — we all do — that horrific things went on at these same plantations and plantations all over the South. Generations of people were enslaved here, beaten, raped, murdered. Slavery was the most shameful chapter of the American story, and it is playing out to this day in the inequality between blacks and whites. It is the scar that won’t heal.

Because of this ugly and undeniable history, Color of Change, a California-based online racial-justice group, has targeted the lucrative weddings that have became a pillar of the plantations’ business. The result: Influential wedding websites like WeddingWire and The Knot have stopped accepting advertising from plantations and are restricting content about them. The New York Times, incredibly, no longer runs wedding announcements of couples married on plantations.

This is political correctness run amok. Marriage is a huge business in Charleston, and some plantations get as much as a quarter of their revenue from today’s insanely extravagant weddings and other special events. Keep this up and some of these local treasures could wind up as strip malls or suburban housing tracts, or parts of them anyway.

Plantations hardly had a monopoly on enslaving blacks — West Africans built and worked at many landmarks around Charleston and beyond. But if we insist on treating the plantations as the Auschwitz of the South, suitable only as places of somber reflection on the sins of the past, then we are blind to what is right in front of us today.

Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant is a working family farm. The ancient oaks and towering camellias of Magnolia nourish the soul. And critically, it misses the lessons the plantations have to teach about an enslaved people who built lives and a rich culture through it all. None of this should be lost.

“These ‘living museums’ are one of the best ways to share this culture with larger audiences, and weddings are just one way to do it,” says Jonathan Green, Charleston’s preeminent black artist who is a trustee at the nonprofit Middleton Place Foundation. (One of Green’s prints of joyous women in radiant hoop skirts hangs on my living room wall.)

Middleton Place, the oldest landscaped gardens in America, does just that, and very well. It tells the story of the founding Middleton family, who came to America in the 17th century and created not one but 19 plantations along the South Carolina coast and a fortune based on rice. And increasingly it has told the stories of people named Moro and Annette and Priscilla who dug the signature Butterfly Lakes, planted the camellias and built the grand brick plantation house the Yankees later burned.

On a wall in Eliza’s House, a freedman’s cottage, are the names of 2,800 people enslaved over the years on the Middleton plantations — and their market value. Henry was worth $50, Flora $500. Joan, who must have been old, was valued at zero.

The regular family reunions of Middleton descendants were white-only affairs until 2006, when they were opened to all whose ancestors worked the plantations. In 2016, the last reunion, 40 percent of the 400 who attended were black. A Jonathan Green portrait of Edna Lewis, the famed James Beard award-winner who cooked at Middleton in the 1980s, hangs in the restaurant. A young African American blacksmith named Jamal Hall demonstrates his centuries-old craft in the stable yard.

It’s weddings and other special events that help pay for this remarkable living museum. The New York Times editor who banned the plantations from the wedding pages would do her readers a service by getting out of her office and visiting Middleton. She might be surprised what she learns.

She could also talk to people like Sorona Bennett-Jenkins, whose great-grandfather Adam Bennett was was born into slavery at Magnolia and became the slave superintendent of the gardens. In 1985, she was the first descendant of a slave married at Magnolia; her daughter Candice will be married there next year.

“My ancestors gave their blood, sweat and tears there. I get it,” says Bennett-Jenkins, whose great-grandfather is buried at Magnolia. “But next year, we are going to celebrate who we are and where we are today. We have earned it.”

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com.