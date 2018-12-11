The Patriots Point Development Authority last week canceled its agreements with the Medal of Honor Foundation. And Monday, S.C. Sen. Hugh Leatherman told the foundation’s chief executive to repay $5 million of state funding support “immediately.”
But this is not the end of a Medal of Honor museum. In fact, these sound public policy actions put the original concept back on firmer ground — and it puts the Medal of Honor Foundation on notice that transparency and accountability must attend public funding support.
“The Museum is now actively looking for sites outside of South Carolina,” Leatherman, R-Florence, noted in his firmly worded demand letter to foundation CEO Joe Daniels. “ ... I have no choice but to protect the taxpayers of South Carolina by requesting the Museum return the entire $5 million-dollar appropriation. ...”
And the senator told Daniels, “You have previously communicated to my office that the funds are on hand and therefore I find no reason they cannot be transferred immediately.”
But Leatherman, the Senate’s president pro tem and chairman of its Finance Committee, also noted that a museum project might yet evolve: “While I am still open to these funds being used for their original purpose, I feel that they are best held under State control until a final decision is made on the Museum’s future.”
So these actions signal the end of a befuddling fiasco — and at least the possibility of a new beginning for a project that attracted broad public support and soaring expectations.
The vision always was the transfer of the popular Medal of Honor exhibits aboard the Yorktown to a museum and conference center setting at Patriots Point. It would be a venue of celebration and reflection, inspired by the Medal of Honor heroes. This approach remains viable, given the state’s financial support and the Patriots Point Development Authority’s willingness to provide property.
Mount Pleasant’s commitments are likely to remain firm, too. But the town’s expensive road infrastructure commitments were always shadowed by its reluctance to rubber-stamp a building design that exceeded many code requirements — and challenged many aesthetic taste buds. This became a stalking horse narrative for the foundation board as it suddenly decided it should shop its vision and concept to other communities. The board’s message seemed to be, “We’re probably out of here — blame it on an inhospitable town of Mount Pleasant, and anybody else who questions our judgment.”
But the foundation’s narrative was erroneous and disingenuous. The design review process was aborted in its early phases. And Daniels admitted that even a complete acceptance of the architectural plans by Mount Pleasant would not dissuade the board from shopping the project. That led many elected leaders to question what had happened to a development package of such glowing promise.
Last February, the project seemed at its threshold — a Patriots Point location, a bold building design submitted to a supportive host municipality and broadening public support. The board had gathered with its advisers. A debate turned into a heated argument about recruitment of yet another chief executive, and about the cumulative expenses related to such executive searches. One board member called it an “implosion.”
Seven board members resigned angrily, including retired Marine Maj. Gen. Jim Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient and Mount Pleasant resident. For five years, Gen. Livingston led the efforts for state funding and Mount Pleasant’s commitments. And he led the questioning about excessive spending related to the serial turnovers of chief executives.
Suddenly, there were very few South Carolinians in the decision loop. The “implosion” had created a bias against the very sources of seed funding and infrastructure support — South Carolina and Mount Pleasant. The remnant board decided to shop the project to other communities.
Some board members pointed fingers, suggesting greater Charleston was suddenly inhospitable. One said, “I was mistaken in my loyalty to that community (Mount Pleasant) for this project. From the beginning we should have been open to other locations based on the numbers.” Gratuitously, he labeled Mayor Will Haynie and his council colleagues a “cabal.”
This sandbox turmoil included sophomoric debates about who should be credited with the founding vision of a museum – and who should not. This was a personal attack on Livingston, who toiled energetically to garner support and give the project viability — and became the local face of the enterprise.
And, so, here we are. The concept remains viable, for sure. Public support remains firm, for sure. And public expectations soar on.
With their actions, the Patriots Point Development Authority board and Sen. Leatherman have rescued this project from its tangle of bias and personality clashes. Now let’s hope that local leadership will get it restarted with commitments to transparency and accountability that will validate and inspire public support and expectations.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.