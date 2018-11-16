FILE - In this Jan. 10, 1976, file photo, Stan Lee, standing, publisher of Marvel Comics, discusses a "Spiderman" comic book cover with artist John Romita at Marvel headquarters in New York. Comic book genius Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95. The creative dynamo who revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee. (AP Photo/File)