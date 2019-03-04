Feb. 29, 2020, roughly one year from now, is a leap day, an extra day added every fourth year to synchronize the civil calendar with Earth’s orbit. Yet it is another key quadrennial event as well: the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.
And like a leap day, the South Carolina primary will serve as a corrective measure to the Democratic Party’s nomination process.
Prior to South Carolina’s contest, Iowa and New Hampshire will hold the first caucus and primary, receiving the bulk of media attention. Although they certainly hold privileged calendar slots, these two states are not representative of the typical Democratic voter.
Democrats who participate in the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary are disproportionately white, liberal and educated compared to the party’s average voter. Democratic voters in these two states express less concern with economic issues than the typical Democrat as well.
Not only is South Carolina more representative of Democratic voters than either Iowa or New Hampshire, but adding South Carolina to the mix brings the group of early states into greater alignment with key constituencies in the party.
Looking ahead to 2020, race is likely to be a key factor given the party’s emphasis on diversity and social justice. And the candidate who connects with black voters has a good chance of not only winning South Carolina but is likely to secure the Democratic nomination.
Although many past contests exemplify this dynamic, we needn’t look any further than the most recent case.
In 2016, roughly a quarter of Democrats who participated in a caucus or primary were black compared to just 2 percent of Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Without South Carolina on the calendar, Bernie Sanders, a candidate who has routinely struggled to appeal to nonwhite voters, and refuses to call himself a Democrat, may have won the nomination. Sanders had a surprisingly strong showing in Iowa, finishing second by less than a quarter of a percent, before a resounding victory over Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire.
Clinton bounced back after Iowa and New Hampshire, winning South Carolina by nearly 50 percent. Even more impressive, she secured over 80 percent of the black vote, more than President Obama in 2008. Clinton then won six subsequent Southern states a few days later on the way to clinching the nomination.
As it was in 2016, South Carolina is often a momentum builder. Not only is the state an excellent barometer of who wins the delegate-rich Super Tuesday or “SEC Primary” states, but because Iowa and New Hampshire tend to back different candidates, South Carolina often has a critical tie-breaking vote.
For these reasons, the Palmetto State is a good predictor of who ultimately secures the Democratic nomination. Since adopting a primary in 1992, South Carolina Democrats have correctly selected the nominee in every contested election but 2004.
In the one deviant case, the winner who failed to secure the nomination, John Edwards, was born in South Carolina and represented neighboring North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.
Given that voters have only two viable options in November’s general election, it is important that the early nominating states align with a party’s core constituencies and select candidates in line with voters in most states.
Yet despite South Carolina’s importance in presidential nominations, most observers still focus disproportionately on the first two states — Iowa and New Hampshire. Instead, Americans should look ahead to South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 29.
Jordan Ragusa is an associate professor of political science at the College of Charleston. Gibbs Knotts is a professor of political science at the College of Charleston. Their book, “First in the South: The Case for the South Carolina Primary,” will be published by the University of South Carolina Press later this year.