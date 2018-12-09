One month ago, voters in three states — Idaho, Utah and Nebraska — bypassed their state governments and voted to expand Medicaid. Nevada citizens passed a measure that demanded a transition to 50 percent renewable energy by 2030. Arkansans gathered enough signatures and rallied enough voters to raise the minimum wage from $8.50 to $11 with 68 percent of the vote. Next door, Missouri voters gathered enough signatures for three different options for legalizing medical marijuana. The winning measure received 65 percent of the vote.
Arizonans reversed an increase in service taxes and Washington killed the unpopular soda tax, but Californians voted to uphold their controversial gas tax. Washington voters also wrote a gun control package that instituted universal background checks, raised the minimum purchasing age to 21, and lengthened wait times — and it passed with almost 60 percent of the vote.
Voters also rebuked their state governments’ poor records on voting rights. In Florida, 766,200 registered voters signed a petition to extend suffrage to over a million former felons. The state legislature and governor both strongly opposed the measure, but it passed with 64 percent of the vote.
Michigan voters passed automatic voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting with a whopping 70 percent in favor.
Michiganders and Utahans wrote and passed measures to establish independent redistricting commissions, snatching away their lawmakers’ ability to gerrymander their own districts.
South Carolina voters did nothing. We didn’t collect any signatures, and we didn’t vote on any of our own proposals. Not because we’re lazy or backward, of course, but because South Carolina has no mechanism for citizen-initiated ballot measures.
This year’s lone measure was a constitutional amendment, referred to us by the Legislature, to take away even more power by appointing, not electing, the state Superintendent of Education. Since even constitutional amendments have to pass two-thirds of both the House and the Senate before they get on the ballot, voters get no input unless the government already strongly approves.
For a state that disdains our state legislators so much that we make them work part-time jobs with the fifth-smallest salaries in the nation, we entrust them with remarkable power. We let them draw their own district lines so they get re-elected year after year, and through abysmal pay and benefits we turn away plenty of qualified candidates. Then we let them legislate — or not — as they like.
Lawmakers deserve respect (and a living wage) for the work they do (or should be doing) creating policy for a community of 5 million South Carolinians. But an overworked, underpaid, unaccountable and barely representative body cannot have unchecked control, especially in times like these.
It seems unfortunate that a constitutional amendment to create citizen-initiated ballot measures would first have to pass with two-thirds of both the House and the Senate before going to voters. However, every state politician has a good reason to support the amendment.
Minority-party politicians, of course, could see their elusive goals become reality: In 2018 alone many “minority” policies passed with well over 60 percent of the vote. Even the majority, especially those in competitive Charleston-area seats, would benefit from citizens’ access to policy-making. The (Columbia) State newspaper, in an article subtitled “Tone deaf to the will of the people,” reported that polls show that 86 percent of us support universal background checks for gun sales. Our politicians fear or respect the NRA too much to act on that supermajority. But should citizens pass the gun control laws they overwhelmingly support, lawmakers would get the policies they want while staying in the lobby’s good graces.
For all of South Carolina’s libertarian, small-government tendencies, we have accepted a political system designed to exclude citizens’ voices as much as possible. Voters in other states are happier this year because they passed legislation that their governments would not: They have greater access to the ballot, more comprehensive health care, lower taxes and higher wages. More than anything, they have a say in their government. If we want better outcomes in South Carolina, we need to let citizens do the heavy lifting — since no one else will.
Michael Carter is a lifelong Charleston-area resident. He is a senior at Stanford University where he studies public policy with a concentration in electoral systems.