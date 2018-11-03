FILE- In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo a Pittsburgh Police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of flowers and stars in Pittsburgh in remembrance of those killed and injured when a shooter opened fire during services Saturday at the synagogue. The perpetrators of mass shootings often provide a treasure trove of insight into their violent tendencies on social media. But the information is not always seen by law enforcement until after the violence is carried out. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)