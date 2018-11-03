People have been nasty to each other for as long as there have been people. The invention of politics most assuredly made things worse.
But for most of human history, that nastiness was largely confined to our social networks — the flesh and blood ones that often didn’t spread much wider than friends and family, neighbors and coworkers. Insults usually had to be leveled face-to-face, via gossip or by writing a letter.
Not anymore.
The internet — which has only been in widespread use for about a quarter century — unleashed humanity’s best and worst impulses in ways we’re still sorting out. Social media is even younger and more disruptive. Facebook still isn’t old enough to drive a car and Twitter isn’t a teenager yet, if you can believe it.
For a while, most people were thrilled by the possibilities. With humanity’s collective knowledge available anywhere, anytime, what couldn’t we achieve?
That question is still valid, of course. But humans being humans, a good portion of the internet is garbage — or worse. There are cute cat videos, creative recipes, parenting tips and inspirational stories. There are also instructions to make pipe bombs, and lots and lots of racism and anti-Semitism.
Law enforcement officials are still investigating how online interactions might have helped compel a Florida man to mail bombs to prominent Democrats, their political backers and CNN, or a Pennsylvania man to commit what is likely the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history. But both suspects were apparently avid social media users.
And most of their posts, as one might suspect, were not pictures of their rescue dogs or what they ate for brunch last Sunday.
Cesar Sayoc Jr., the alleged bomb mailer, was reportedly fond of tweeting thinly or not-at-all veiled death threats against prominent liberals.
Alleged Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers apparently preferred Gab, which euphemistically markets itself as a more free speech-friendly alternative to Facebook. As of Thursday, the site was shut down, albeit with a defiant message vowing to soon resume its mission of letting trolls spew noxious trash at one another, freely.
If those two examples weren’t enough, a man named Gregory Bush allegedly killed two black people in a Kentucky grocery store last month. I’m sure people were not too shocked to learn that Mr. Bush’s Twitter feed is apparently more than a little racist.
And it’s not just a problem in the United States. Last week, residents of one Bogota, Colombia, neighborhood reportedly lynched a man for crimes he didn’t commit after false rumors spread across messaging app WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook. The app has led to killings in India as well.
Social media didn’t invent these crimes, of course. Shootings and lynchings and terrorism existed before Facebook and Twitter. But troubled, hateful people can connect and encourage and feed off one another in ways that are new and horrifying.
Obviously, the overwhelming majority of people who act like jerks on social media don’t end up getting physically violent. Most of us have probably made comments we regret, and it doesn’t make us monsters.
But the level of toxicity keeps rising, even in otherwise benign places, and it’s poisoning us.
Last week, for example, my colleagues and I published an editorial in the wake of the Pittsburgh shooting calling for an end to angry, hate-filled speech and a return to saner politics. It shouldn’t have been particularly controversial, and it went over fine with readers offline, as far as we can tell.
Not so much on Facebook. People left dozens of comments, several of which aren’t publishable here.
I’m all for a healthy, even heated, debate. But crossing the line is too often the rule rather than the exception. And given that we now have multiple examples of online rage spilling into offline violence, we’ve got to tone things down. Way down.
There are many challenges we face as a Charleston community, as residents of South Carolina and of the United States, and as inhabitants of Earth. We have a tremendously powerful tool at our disposal to overcome those challenges. Or we can use it to spread hate and tear people down.
Right now, I’m skeptical as to which path we’ll choose. But I would absolutely love to be proven wrong.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.