There is no shortage of good ideas for what to do with the former Naval Hospital in North Charleston, which is a more than $33 million taxpayer-funded monument to the folly of Charleston County Council’s forays into the property development business.
Nor is there a lack of suggestions for breathing new life into the long-neglected neighborhoods nearby, which make up potentially one of the region’s most strategically and geographically important areas.
And on Friday, members of the Urban Land Institute offered dozens of new sensible, straightforward proposals to that end following a week-long intensive study of the area surrounding the old hospital building.
Too many of those great ideas, however, would not be permitted today.
That’s because North Charleston’s zoning code, a labyrinthine document spanning dozens of pages, can’t easily accommodate the kind of mixed-use, forward-thinking projects that could help the city’s southern side realize more of its untapped potential.
Let’s get into the weeds for a minute.
The Naval Hospital property itself — 23 acres, much of which is open space — is zoned B-2 or general business. That’s more or less the right idea, since it would allow a mix of residential and business uses along with relatively high density development.
But the zoning code is so broad that it could also allow a gas station, used car lot or self-storage facility. Not coincidentally, a gas station is apparently being proposed for a parcel across the street. Not good.
Other nearby parcels are zoned M-1 light industrial, which allows a mix of business and industrial uses but no residential component.
The existing residential neighborhoods nearby are mostly R-1 single-family residential, which probably doesn’t allow enough flexibility as the area changes and adapts to new amenities like the planned bus rapid transit system.
We haven’t even touched on even wonkier components like parking minimums, which require seas of asphalt for even modest businesses and residential development, or minimum yards space, buffers, setbacks, sign rules and any other number of well-meaning but often counterproductive rules.
It’s a lot. And it’s all but impossible for anyone without a background in urban planning and plenty of available free time to understand. It’s also probably North Charleston’s single-most important tool in building a better city.
There are plenty of reasons why North Charleston’s southern end isn’t thriving, some of which are far beyond the scope of city government. But a big reason is zoning, and zoning is going to be key in helping improve things in the area.
I would not, however, recommend adding more rules or special districts or minimum this or that’s. Instead, simplify things as much as possible and make sure that someone in North Charleston government is empowered to focus on good design rather than the technicalities of zoning.
On Wednesday, I listened to a talk by Tim Keane, who was the planning director in Charleston for years and now heads Atlanta’s planning department, which is a pretty daunting task.
It was part of a lecture series at the Clemson Design Center housed in the old Cigar Factory. I gave a presentation there last September. They’ll have a new lineup of lecturers talking about urban challenges in Charleston starting in the fall. Check it out.
Mr. Keane rightly pointed out that “zoning alone won’t get you there.” Buildings can meet all the rules in the zoning code and still be awful.
As patient zero, he pointed to The Boulevard apartment building in Mount Pleasant, which elicited such a reaction that it sparked the dismantling of a decade’s worth of valuable work by dedicated, smart people determined to build a better Coleman Boulevard.
In other words, North Charleston needs to simplify the rules and allow enough flexibility for redevelopment to flourish in the area around the Naval Hospital. It also needs some sort of mechanism to better ensure that new development isn’t offensive and damaging.
That won’t be easy. But such a geographically important area and its long overlooked residents merit more than just something that checks some arbitrary boxes.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.