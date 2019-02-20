Two troubling trends will increase employer health care costs. They must be addressed to help both businesses and employees.
The first trend is that, over the past 10 years, there has been a 25 percent increase in chronic disease in the working population. Numerous studies show that about 85 percent of the money spent by employers is for chronic disease conditions. Primary care is essential for the prevention and care management of chronic disease.
An October 2018 brief by the Health Care Cost Institute reported an 18 percent decrease in primary care physician visits from 2012 to 2016 in the employer-sponsored insurance market. There has been an increased utilization of primary care nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants, but they are not closing the gap for primary care visits.
A 2015 Commonwealth Fund study also found that 44 percent of the insured population are forgoing care due to increased deductibles in their health plan.
When you combine the annual increase in chronic disease in the working population with a decrease in visits to primary care practitioners you are going to have an increase in visits to emergency rooms and hospitals. What we are experiencing in health care today is an under-utilization of lower-cost primary care and over-utilization of expensive specialty and hospital care.
An excellent example of this phenomena was revealed in a study completed by the American Diabetes Association investigation of health care expenditures over a very large population of type II diabetics. This chronic condition can be successfully managed by primary care providers. Of about $8,000 per year spent on average for each diabetic patient only 9 percent of the medical spending was attributable to primary care. Hospitals accounted for 48 percent of the costs while diabetic-related drugs accounted for 12 percent, and drugs related to complications of diabetes accounted for 18 percent of the costs. This is a classic example of under-utilization of lower-cost primary care and over-utilization of high-cost specialty and hospital care.
The second trend is highlighted in a recently released study in the health care journal “Health Affairs” in which researchers examined Health Care Cost Institute data and concluded that hospital prices are a much bigger driver of health care spending growth for the privately insured than physician prices. From 2007 to 2014 hospital prices for inpatient care grew 42 percent while physician prices grew 18 percent. Further into the analysis they discovered that hospital-based outpatient care increased by 25 percent compared to a 6 percent growth for physicians.
The convergence of a decrease in primary care utilization that will drive increased use of hospital care with the rapidly increasing hospital prices does not bode well for employers in keeping their health care costs under control. Corporate America is in the health care business and its share of the market is getting larger. The percentage of the population insured by private corporate plans has been increasing steadily since the advent of the Affordable Care Act.
There are numerous areas that need to be addressed to solve our health care cost problems. Primary care is the place to start with a provider group that accepts responsibility for a specific population, identifies the risk profile of the population, develops specific care plans for the high-risk and emerging-risk members and develops patient engagement programs to achieve care plan compliance. This same group can track and help manage the care of their patients even after the referral to a specialist. They need to determine the low-cost, high-quality specialist, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to be used in their referral system. The incentive is great for the employer to drive change. Corporate America can effectively measure cost and quality results to point employees in the right direction.
James H. Suddeth Jr. is chairman of the board of Richland Memorial Hospital, vice chairman of Palmetto Health Columbia, and CEO of Suddeth Healthcare Solutions, LLC.