Since last Sunday, you may have noticed that it’s dark on your way home from work. Or that the clocks in your car and on your stove or microwave are wrong.
Unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done about those headaches — especially not the clocks. We’ll all just have to wait until March, when daylight saving time (really, there’s no “s” on the end of “saving” if you can believe it) comes back.
But what if that weren’t the case? What if we could bask in an extra hour of afternoon daylight all year round?
On Tuesday, voters across the United States made a lot of decisions about a lot of things, some good, some bad, many sort of “meh.” California voters, however, made the very sensible and brave choice to keep daylight saving time year-round.
Proposition 7 — one of 11 statewide referenda on Californians’ ballots this year — doesn’t automatically make the change, but it gives the state Legislature the authority to do so by a two-thirds vote. That’s a big hurdle to clear, but the fact that Prop 7 passed with 60 percent of the vote suggests that a lot of people are on board.
And really, they should be.
For one thing, switching clocks backward and forward by an hour every fall and spring is irritating and disruptive. It’s jetlag without going anywhere interesting.
There’s even anecdotal evidence that time changes increase the number of car accidents, workplace injuries and the risk of heart attacks. And there’s troublingly solid research suggesting that the fall fallback causes or exacerbates seasonal depression, which for a lot of people means more than just the winter blues.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD, which is too cute an acronym for a real problem) affects as many as 1.6 billion people worldwide, most of them living far enough from the equator in one direction or the other to experience notably different amounts of daylight by season.
The symptoms are pretty much the same as clinical depression, and can be every bit as debilitating. Serious cases can lead to lost work, poor overall health, social withdrawal, substance abuse and, in extreme cases, suicide.
Scientists aren’t entirely sure what causes SAD, but it almost certainly has to do with colder weather and, more importantly, less sunlight.
Obviously, the number of hours of daylight remains the same whether on daylight saving time or not. Sticking with DST year-round wouldn’t create more sunshine. But it matters what time the sun is up, and some research suggests that afternoon sunlight could be more effective at combating depression than early morning light.
There would be some downsides to darker mornings, especially for schoolkids who have to catch the bus before dawn, but the consensus seems to be that people enjoy brighter afternoons. After all, that’s pretty much the reason we started DST in the first place.
In the very worth-watching show “Veep,” the character Jonah Ryan makes ending DST part of his platform in a run for office and as a U.S. representative from Vermont.
“Daylight saving — not plural — time has never saved us from anything,” he says in a speech on the House floor. “And furthermore, the mishmash of time zones and time changes is just another example of this government overextending its reach into our lives.”
Hear, hear. Although I’d argue that ending DST is the true tyranny.
That “Veep” subplot is played for laughs, of course. But the vulgar, bumbling incompetence of “Veep” is usually a lot closer to political reality than, say, “House of Cards” or the sunshiny “The West Wing.” Perhaps campaigning on permanent DST could be a winning strategy.
Undoing the current system would take some work. DST is ruled by a federal law and managed by the Department of Transportation, of all things. Still, Arizona and Hawaii haven’t set clocks back for years. California could soon join them. Why not South Carolina? Or the entire United States? The world?
There are bigger issues on lawmakers’ plates, to be sure. But wouldn’t it be nice if the sun were still up after a long day of grueling partisan gridlock? Maybe we could agree on that.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.