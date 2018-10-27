In September 2015, Gov. Nikki Haley asked me to accept an appointment to chair the S.C. Commission on Higher Education. In the three years following my acceptance, I’ve traveled this state, spending countless hours away from my work and family, visiting nearly every college and university campus, and talking with families and students struggling to find ways to pay for the education that could change their futures.
South Carolina is one of the least affordable states in this country if you want a college degree.
We are first in the Southeast, and eighth in the nation, for what it will cost you to get a diploma, and eighth nationally for the amount of debt weighing down our students as they start their new lives. I think that’s a problem, and so does the Commission on Higher Education.
Our colleges and universities should be focused on providing excellence in education to benefit South Carolina, not chasing magazine ratings and trying to compete with other states. Sadly, many of our institutions have lost sight of that goal, and our students and families are paying for it — literally. South Carolina is 12th in the nation on capital project spending. That means that our colleges and universities spent $3.7 billion over the last 10 years on fancy new buildings, fountains, courtyards and athletic facilities. Don’t get me wrong — I want our students to have beautiful campuses. But not if it means that their neighbors are stuck outside the gates because they can’t afford to get in.
The Commission on Higher Education is clear: We work for South Carolina and its people. There’s still much to do, but in the past three years, we’ve made dramatic changes to put families first: We’ve created procedures to better analyze new building projects. We’re working on SCCORE, an initiative to reduce costs for students, and the Palmetto Calculator, which will allow students to more accurately determine their costs and potential debt at our state’s schools. We adopted a Student Bill of Rights, and we conducted nearly a dozen town hall meetings across the state to hear the concerns and thoughts of people just like you.
With every decision we make, we ask, “How does this benefit our students, families and taxpayers?” Unfortunately, there are other folks with other priorities. While many senior legislative leaders are working hard to secure their power, the commission is trying to secure the future of South Carolina and our families.
Rather than focus on real issues that affect real people, they have chosen the path of political theater: They jump up and down, shout loudly, wave their arms, engage in personal attacks, and hope that people are so distracted by the show that they won’t bother to look at the facts. Every time we shine the light in the dark closet to uncover a skeleton like admitting out-of-state students instead of qualified South Carolinians, giving in-state tuition to out-of-state students, out-of-control spending, or a lack of transparency in cost of attendance, they respond not by telling us why we’ve got it wrong, not by admitting there’s a problem and looking for a solution, but by attacking the commission.
I think that the people of South Carolina are smart enough to see through the smoke and mirrors. I know the people of South Carolina deserve better than this kind of circus.
We’ve asked our institutions for honesty and transparency and that rule certainly applies to me. As the chairman, I take responsibility for not asking enough questions about the state’s procurement process. I could have done more but my failure was never intentional.
I’ve never walked away from a fight in my life, but it’s clear to me now that I’m being used as a distraction to turn the focus away from this commission’s message, that our students and families have serious problems gaining access to and paying for higher education. I know these are important topics of conversation around your dinner tables, and I believe it’s imperative that these issues be addressed.
I used to think that change begins at the Statehouse. I was wrong. Change begins in your house! I encourage you to make your voices heard and to tell our state’s leadership that if they want to keep their jobs, they’d better start worrying more about our children’s future than protecting their own power. They think that with my resignation, the fight will be over. They’re wrong. The fight is just beginning.
Tim Hofferth resigned Friday as chairman of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.