In this photo taken from a monitor, U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, right, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin work inside a mock-up of a Soyuz space craft final preflight practical examination at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City outside Star City, Russia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. They are scheduled to launch on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft for a six month mission on the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)