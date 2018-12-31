What should Washington do if a social media giant knowingly violates the law to pad its bottom line?
That is what seemed to happen in 2018 when app developer and Facebook consultant Aleksandr Kogan violated a 2011 federal consent decree mandating the company obtain approval from users before sharing their data with third parties.
When testifying before Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dismissive of the blame his company received for this violation, stating that Kogan misled them.
However, thanks to a British lawmaker’s recent leaking of internal company emails, we now know that — contrary to what Zuckerberg and company spokespeople say when they are in the hot seat — the Cambridge scenario was not a fluke. Facebook remains as careless and anti-competitive as ever.
For the sake of the American people’s safety and security, as well as for the government’s credibility, Congress must take these ostensible privacy violations seriously. At the start of the next session, it’s critical that they summon everyone involved into a hearing room to testify and get to the bottom of what exactly the company has and hasn’t done.
Thankfully, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who not long ago engaged in a heated exchange with Zuckerberg in the Capitol, appears poised to run the Senate Judiciary Committee. Things will never change if the company continues to just get a slap on the wrist, and Graham seems to understand that.
The best — and, perhaps, only — way to shape Facebook’s behavior is by hitting its wallet. Congress needs to obtain as much information about the company and its recent sneaky operating procedures as it can to help the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) determine whether Facebook did indeed violate the consent decree.
According to Ashkan Soltani, the former chief technologist for the FTC, there is an excellent case to be made in the affirmative, and if so, it can lead to hefty penalties imposed on the company that would make anyone learn their lesson.
It’s no secret that Congress has been lobbied hard by Facebook. Seemingly, as a result, some members of the Judiciary Committee prefer giving out slaps on the wrist rather than assisting the FTC in the process. This can no longer occur. Consent decrees work magnificently well but only when enforced.
Look at the music industry. There’s a reason that hundreds of restaurants and small businesses across the nation — from Papa Felipe’s in Minnesota to The Whitney in Detroit to Fleet Landing in Charleston — have openly endorsed the consent decrees that restrain ASCAP and BMI, two monopolistic organizations controlling close to 100 percent of music public performance copyrights: they work. That’s because, unlike with Facebook’s privacy consent decree, the government has always treated them as the binding agreements they are.
Before the Justice Department implemented the music consent decrees, ASCAP and BMI could capitalize on the high barriers to entry associated with their government-created, intellectual property-based business model and charge whatever they wanted to play background music. The settlements they agreed to in the 1940s forced them to be fair and reasonable with their pricing by introducing the blanket licensing system.
There have been very few times when the music monopolies haven’t behaved since then, mainly because each time they have gotten out of line, the government has unapologetically slapped them back into their boundaries, like in 2016 when ASCAP paid nearly $2 million to the Justice Department to avoid a legal fight that it was destined to lose. Cash is king and changes corporate conduct for the better.
In politics, passivity almost never leads to success, so why would it work with Facebook? Big Tech’s behavior can be restrained as successfully as ASCAP and BMI, but only if everyone in Washington does their part. Movement at the FTC will pick up as soon as Graham and the rest of the Judiciary Committee set the stage for enforcement of the consent decrees.
The friendly relationship with the social media giant that some high-profile members of the Judiciary Committee have reportedly tried to push down the throats of the rest of the Congress has failed and been in place for far too long. One of the only reasons the federal government exists is to protect the citizenry from consumer abuse like this, so Washington needs to stop sitting idly by with its arms folded.
The security of users’ data is too important to surrender to a greedy, careless corporate interest.
Ed Brodow is a political commentator, negotiation expert and author. He wrote this for InsideSources.