Fourteen years ago, when then-Gov. Mark Sanford appointed some board members who seemed interested in selling Santee Cooper, the Legislature passed a law that prohibited the board from even discussing the topic. The law did a bunch of things that were far more ridiculous than that, but hold that thought.
On Wednesday, Senate President Harvey Peeler proposed legislation to give the governor sole authority to sell the state-owned utility. Or at least that’s how everyone characterized it.
In fact, S.678 has nothing to do with empowering governors. Just the opposite: It treats Gov. Henry McMaster as the minion the Legislature has always considered governors to be, actually ordering him to sell Santee Cooper to the best bidder, whether “best” is good for ratepayers or not.
But let’s imagine for a moment what could happen if the Legislature did give governors some authority over Santee Cooper. Or if it had done that, years ago.
First, a little background.
Governors have always appointed the Santee Cooper board members, and a 1994 law gave them the right to remove the people they appoint to nearly any board, for any reason or no reason. Then Mark Sanford came along, with visions of hyper-privatization of state government.
When three of his appointees started holding secret meetings, legislators worried he would purge the rest of the board. So in addition to the gag order, they added Santee Cooper to a short list of boards whose members governors could remove only for “malfeasance, misfeasance, incompetency, absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct, persistent neglect of duty in office, or incapacity.”
That’s huge in itself because if someone can’t fire you, he’s not your boss. And if you don’t have a boss, you’re not accountable to anyone.
But lawmakers didn’t stop there.
They were so peeved at Sanford that they designated removal from the Santee Cooper board “an irreparable injury for which no adequate remedy at law exists.” Those are terms of art that make it easy for someone to sue and win monetary damages for being removed.
Lawmakers didn’t stop there either. Their piece de resistance was S.C. Code Section 1-3-240(C)(1)(m), which says, in pertinent part: “The Governor must not request a director of the South Carolina Public Service Authority to resign unless cause for removal, as established by this subsection, exists.” Seriously.
So, with that background, let’s get back to our exercise:
Imagine that governors were free to fire the people they appoint to the Santee Cooper board. It’s hard to believe that at least one of those board members wouldn’t have told his boss, the governor, when they found out that a company nuclear partner SCANA hired had concluded that one of the big problems with the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project was that SCANA was not doing its job.
It’s hard to believe that a governor, keen to be re-elected, would have ignored this. She might have insisted on abandoning the project right then, saving ratepayers 18 months of wasted spending. At the least, she would have alerted state utility regulators, who could have concluded that SCANA was making imprudent decisions, and denied any more rate increases for SCE&G customers.
A bill by Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey, S.115, would eliminate the don’t ask, don’t tell sentence from the law. That would let a governor say to his appointees: “Since you fiddled while Santee Cooper kept burning through that $4 billion debt on a project we’re now going to have to sell off for scrap metal, it’d be really great if you resigned.”
But the bill hasn’t gotten any traction. And even if it passed, governors still couldn’t remove board members just for making such lousy decisions, and helping SCANA hide information that regulators needed in order to deny continued rate increases on a project it wasn’t properly managing. So board members still wouldn’t work for the governor. Or anyone else. Which is a breathtakingly dangerous way to run a government agency with the authority to run up $8 billion in debts — $4 billion of which will never produce anything useful for ratepayers.
Absolutely, we need to debate whether to sell Santee Cooper. But while we sort that out, we need to repeal the ridiculous law that gives Santee Cooper board members union-like protections, so maybe they’ll start being a little more careful about how they run the utility.
Cindi Ross Scoppe is an editorial writer.