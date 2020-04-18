Seekings: It's time to be heard on Charleston’s flooding infrastructure

As the world changes before us, and we fight to stay healthy, a clear vision of the future is increasingly hard to imagine. Understandingly, it is difficult to look 10, 20 or 50 years forward and think critically about the infrastructure needed to protect Charleston from the various threats posed by rapid sea-level rise, extreme tidal fluctuations, intense rainstorms and coastal storm surge inundation. But now, perhaps more so than ever, that is exactly what we must do.

On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to release a draft report and Tentatively Selected Plan, the first phase of its 3x3x3 Compliant SMART Planning Study for the peninsula. The term SMART is derived from the Corps process management goals that a plan be Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Risk-informed and Timely and is to be applied to a process management goal.

What does this mean? In 2018, by virtue of various federal statutes and authorizations, the Army Corps embarked on the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study with the purpose of studying the effects “resulting from storm surge inundation” and determining the feasibility of a single-purpose coastal storm protection system. According to the Army Corps, SMART Planning is focused on risk-informed decision making so that recommendations can be made within three years and within a budget of $3 million.

The city is the “Project Sponsor,” a role that currently is cost neutral. As the project moves forward to the review and optimization phases, the city will actively participate in reviews and decisions with the Corps, coordinating stakeholder engagement, developing a locally preferred plan that fits within Corps policies, and funding design.

Like many government studies and processes, there are certain milestones and benchmarks. Monday’s release of the Tentatively Selected Plan is perhaps the most important of those. For the first time, it allows our community to see what is proposed, what the storm protection method might look like and what it might cost. And, importantly, it begins the process of public input into the study. Because work has been largely driven by Army Corps personnel, the period of public comment, which will run from April 20 to June 19, is the first opportunity for the community to weigh in.

And we must.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In advance of publication, here is what we know, generally, about the project. The proposal is to build a single-purpose, linear barrier on the land side and around the perimeter of the peninsula. It would stand at 12 feet above mean sea level. The barrier would be continuous but allow for passage through certain points at times when it is not active. It would be expensive. Preliminary estimates predict a total cost of $1.6 billion or more, 35 percent of which (plus the cost of easement acquisition) would be absorbed by the city. And the process is slow, most likely taking decades.

Starting Monday, we, as the local sponsor, need to go to work on gathering data, providing objective input and ensuring the Army Corps study fits into a regional, long-term strategy for an integrated approach to combat seal level rise, tidal floods, storm surge, and ground and rain water management.

There is so much to consider. How does the peninsula project fit in with other needed flood mitigation efforts in Church Creek, throughout West Ashley and on Johns Island? What about Calhoun West and the medical district? Will it address sea-level rise and the concerns articulated in the city’s most recent Flooding and Sea Level Rise Study? Is a single-purpose wall consistent with the findings and recommendations of the Dutch Dialogues, which was unanimously adopted as policy in our city? How will we pay for it? Does the time to design and build meet our immediate and crucial needs? How would a 12-foot wall running through Charleston impact our unique cultural and historic resources? And, in the final analysis, is it SMART?

As one of the City Council representatives for the peninsula, I will publish information related to this project on an ongoing basis and hold a series of meetings (virtually if need be) as we move through the public engagement phase and encourage all Charlestonians to participate in this process as we continue to set our vision for the protection of our city.

Our time is now to weigh in on an uncertain future. I encourage everyone to do so.

Mike Seekings represents District 8 on Charleston City Council.