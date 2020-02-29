Scoppe: Why the Senate is about to pass that big education bill, and why it matters

If the Senate finally manages to pass that big education-reform bill this week — and the events of Thursday make the prospects look very good — it’ll be thanks to retired S.C. Chief Justice Jean Toal, who a week earlier pushed lawyers to settle a class-action lawsuit that threatened to put Santee Cooper out of business.

SC senator avoids showdown over changes to education bill The Senate has been debating the education bill for seven weeks after senators placed it in a special slot on the session's first day, which prevented almost all other legislation from being discussed.

Put another way, one of the Senate’s most protracted filibusters in decades had a lot less to do with the contours of the House-passed education bill than with the chess-like maneuvers senators use to manipulate their byzantine debate rules to kill bills waiting in line to be debated. Such maneuvering usually causes traffic jams toward the end of the session, but this year, it started the first week — on S.419 — and has continued unabated for seven weeks.

But hold that thought for a moment while we discuss what makes S.419 important: the fact that the House and Senate are so invested in it.

Oh, it has some useful provisions, such as cutting the number of standardized tests, ensuring that teachers have planning time, changing the state’s school reading program, making it easier for people without education degrees to teach and encouraging students to pursue education degrees. Most significantly, it allows the state to replace school boards in failing districts.

But because the House has made such a huge deal about the bill, touting it as a major reform effort, a failure to pass it could sour rank-and-file Republicans — some of whom never were crazy about spending so much time on public education — on significant reforms. And it could turbocharge the signal that Gov. Henry McMaster warned last year South Carolina would send to businesses across the nation if we fail to improve our schools: Don’t bother coming here.

The rational objection to the bill is that if lawmakers sell it as major reform, they won’t tackle other big changes needed: overhauling school governance and funding and, most importantly, expanding and improving the early education we provide to children younger than 5. Senate Education Leader Greg Hembree is adamant that this won’t happen, and House Speaker Jay Lucas has begun exploring next steps, but we have seen this happen on numerous issues.

Unfortunately, the teachers’ group SC for Ed started last year calling for the bill to be killed because its members weren’t consulted before it was written, and they’ve maintained this demand even as legislators brought them into the process. They’ve been egged on by Sen. Mike Fanning, who has mischaracterized any votes against his amendments, particularly Tuesday’s vote to end the debate, as an assault on teachers. Which is absurd, given Mr. Fanning’s unimpeded access to the podium. For seven weeks.

Now, how we got here: Unlike the House, which debates nearly every bill that makes it out of committee, the Senate won’t debate a bill if even one senator objects, unless a super-majority votes to give it special debate status. And the Senate goes straight to that special-order bill every day, rather than wading through uncontested bills first.

So for seven weeks now, the Senate hasn’t been able to debate much of anything except the education bill, and the debate calendar has ballooned to 80 bills.

Early on, abortion opponents were helping prolong Mr. Fanning’s filibuster, under the bizarre belief that this would make it easier to force a debate on an anti-abortion bill they don’t have the votes to pass; the most ardent opponents of that bill helped prolong the filibuster because it was blocking any chance to get to the abortion bill.

Abortion opponents eventually came to understand that this was a no-win strategy. But Santee Cooper supporters kept allowing the debate to drag on so the Senate wouldn’t be able to get to a bill to sell the state-owned utility to NextEra.

Then in the wee hours of Feb. 20, under pressure from Justice Toal — who is overseeing all the state litigation involving the failed nuclear construction project — Santee Cooper reached a tentative settlement.

The pending lawsuit was the main thing that made NextEra’s bid attractive, so once word of the settlement got out, Santee Cooper’s Senate allies felt confident enough that the NextEra sale was doomed that they voted Tuesday to stop Sen. Fanning’s filibuster.

But even after the Senate votes to end a filibuster, it still can take up to 20 minutes on each of the remaining amendments, and while senators were casting their votes to sit him down, Mr. Fanning submitted 194 more amendments — enough to last up to 65 hours.

After a threat to use an extreme procedure to avoid that and pressure from his Democratic colleagues, Mr. Fanning stepped to the podium first thing Thursday morning to announce he was withdrawing more than 100 amendments.

Senators still face 15 or 20 hours of debate unless discussions with Mr. Fanning result in more withdrawals. Which seems sort of likely. Either way, it’s possible that by Week 9 — one year since the House passed its own version of the bill — the package of education revisions could move on to a conference committee, and the Senate could move on to other matters.