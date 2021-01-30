Scoppe: Why SC taxpayers should fund private 4K but not private K-12

It might seem odd that my colleagues and I are all in for Gov. Henry McMaster’s plans to spend state and federal money on private 4-year-old kindergarten programs after being so adamantly opposed to earlier efforts by the governor and legislators to throw tax dollars at private K-12 schools.

It's no mystery to pragmatists: people who don't believe the private sector has all the answers or that government is always wrong but recognize problems and benefits with both. And two major differences between the 4K and K-12 proposals make the first idea a smart way to leverage the private sector to help our state meet its most important policy goal and make the second a wasteful effort that would push a decent education even further out of reach of many of the poorest kids in South Carolina.

The first difference is purely pragmatic and based on the marketplace.

The Legislature only got serious about providing 4-year-old kindergarten to poor kids around the turn of the century — and then only in certain school districts. Even today, 4K isn’t available to most poor children, although that will change if the Legislature adopts Mr. McMaster’s proposal to expand coverage to poor kids in the state’s wealthiest school districts.

Absent a school-based option, an entire industry grew up to care for 4-year-olds. So if the state had taken on 4K by itself, it would have taken business away from existing centers, which rely on revenue from caring for 4-year-olds to subsidize more expensive infant and toddler care. This would have sent prices skyrocketing for child care for younger children, driven some centers out of business and pushed many working parents toward dangerous choices.

Beyond that, creating a statewide public-school-based 4K program would have required taxpayers to build new classroom space in nearly every elementary school, to replace what would now be unused space in private and non-profit child care centers.

Talk about a lose-lose option.

K-12 is just the opposite: For more than a century, the Legislature has had a constitutional duty to provide a free public education, and taxpayers have spent billions of dollars on infrastructure that would go unused if the Legislature paid parents to flee the schools. Meantime, the private schools to which they could flee don’t have the capacity to take over even a tiny fraction of that job.

So while diverting tax money to private schools would create problems for public and private schools alike, contracting out 4K — as long as we’re able to find child care centers that can do the job we need them do to — actually solves a problem.

The second difference between 4K and K-12 — which voucher supporters created through their own strategic decisions — has to do with that “can do the job we need them to do” part.

Obviously the state wasn’t going to pay child care centers to just keep babysitting 4-year-olds. The whole point of 4K is to give kids the foundation they need to succeed in school.

So state law tells 4K providers what kind of schedule they have to follow: at least 6.5 hours a day, 180 days a year.

And what they have to teach: “an approved research-based preschool curriculum that focuses on critical child development skills, especially early literacy, numeracy, and social and emotional development.”

And how many people, with what credentials, they have to employ: an adult-to-child ratio of 1:10, with no more than 24 students in each classroom. A lead teacher in each room must have a two-year degree in early childhood education and be enrolled and “demonstrating progress toward the completion of a teacher education program within four years.” Assistants must have a high school diploma, two years of experience working with children younger than 5 and must earn a state early childhood development credential within 12 months. Teachers and assistants must complete at least 15 hours a year of professional development that includes teaching children from poverty and helping children develop “emergent literacy skills, including, but not limited to, oral communication, knowledge of print and letters, phonemic and phonological awareness, and vocabulary and comprehension development.”

And how to decide which eligible children to enroll: “first priority given to children with the lowest scores on an approved prekindergarten readiness assessment.”

That’s pretty prescriptive, but we should all be concerned if it wasn’t.

The state, after all, is paying for a service, so obviously it needs to spell out precisely what it wants in return.

What’s striking, on its own and particularly in contrast, is the near-total absence of any sort of requirements for the private K-12 classes that Mr. McMaster and some legislators want taxpayers to purchase.

Legislative efforts to pay for students to attend private schools, as well as Gov. McMaster’s failed effort to use $32 million in federal public education funds to subsidize private school tuition for 5,000 students, required only that participating schools be members of a private school association, offer courses that allow students to meet South Carolina’s high school diploma requirements and require students to take some sort of “national achievement or state standardized tests” each year.

This is consistent with the idea that parents can decide whether they like the curriculum and quality and admissions standards of a private school well enough to enroll their children, without the state butting in. And it's perfectly logical — as long as the parents are the ones paying the bill. But when taxpayers pick up the tab, it's our legislators' duty to dictate what we expect in return.

Without even considering how a K-12 voucher program would damage the public schools that our most needy students will always have to rely on, the fact that voucher supporters have never been willing to even consider such a requirement is reason aplenty to reject their proposals again this year.