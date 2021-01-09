Scoppe: Why I'm not writing about the (many) ridiculous bills SC legislators have proposed

This is not a column about all the bills that paranoid S.C. legislators just couldn’t wait to file to nullify all the federal laws that they imagine might someday exist. And there’s a bunch of them.

It’s not about the Republican legislators who want to tell businesses who they can’t fire and who they can’t keep out of their businesses and, in the case of banks, who they can’t refuse to lend money to. It’s not about the Democratic senator who filed one bill to abolish the death penalty and another to add hate crimes as an aggravating factor for the death penalty.

It’s not about the disturbingly large number of lawmakers who have filed bills that look innocuous at first but actually let retired cops bring their concealed guns into businesses that have a sign saying no concealed weapons allowed, or into your house without informing you, as everybody else has to do.

It’s tempting to spend today skewering those and other outrageous bills awaiting attention when the 2021 General Assembly convenes on Tuesday.

But most bills never even get a hearing, much less become law. And often that’s just fine with the sponsors, who file bills not because they want to change the law but because they want to tell constituents how hard they tried to change the law. So unless there’s a reason to think they’ll be the rare exceptions, writing about bad bills only serves to encourage the sponsors to introduce more bad bills.

I had to remind myself of this more than usual this year, because the 982 bills legislators rushed to file before the legislative session starts constitute by far the most pre-filed bills I’ve ever seen, and just might include the largest collection I’ve ever seen of ridiculous and malicious bills. But if we want to improve our state, we need to focus on bills that need to pass instead of the ones that need not to pass.

In today's editorial, we write about the types of laws the Legislature needs to pass this year. Here is a look at some of the smart bills that need more attention than they're getting, with an emphasis less on those big issues discussed in the editorial and more on creative approaches to our problems:

H.3103 by Rep. Chris Wooten would require what is essentially a boat driver’s license, the need for which seems obvious every summer as more and more inexperienced boaters take to our increasingly crowded waterways, endangering everybody else on the water.

H.3199 by Rep. Seth Rose would eliminate the straight-ticket voting option. To vote for all the candidates of one party, voters would have to … vote for all the candidates of one party.

H.3200 by Rep. Rose would close a gaping loophole in South Carolina’s lobbying law, by applying it to people who lobby city and county councils, rather than just those who lobby the Legislature.

H.3227 by Rep. Wendell Gilliard would require nursing homes to let residents have private video calls with family members, providing the equipment if necessary. At first glance, it feels a little too meddlesome, but it builds on an existing law that says nursing home residents must be allowed to have private visits with family members — so you could think of it as giving nursing homes a way to comply with a law some have been violating throughout the pandemic.

H.3276 by Rep. Doug Gilliam would let the governor replace an interim sheriff who loses an election. It’s pathetic that we live in a state where the governor has to appoint interim sheriffs often enough for anyone to even dream up the need for such a law, but we do, so it’s probably a good idea.

H.3289 by House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope would prohibit judges from setting bail for someone who’s arrested while out on bail from another arrest. I don’t like limiting judges’ discretion, but this is a no-brainer. It might pair nicely with S.212 by Sen. Thomas McElveen, which increases the penalty for crimes committed by people on parole.

S.69 by Sen. Gerald Malloy would give criminal suspects two days credit against any eventual prison sentence for every one day they’re held in jail awaiting trial. The downside is that it could cut serious time off the sentences of people who need to spend serious time in prison. But it should serve as a lever to deter prosecutors from letting people rot in jail when they haven’t been convicted.

H.3520 by Rep. Bruce Bryant and S.188 by Sen. Greg Hembree would bar people from running for office if they have outstanding ethics fines, which seems like a reasonable way to either get all those ethics deadbeats to pay their fines or else get them out of office.

S.138 by Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey would inject some reasonable responsibility into litigation by repealing the law that says if you sue someone for injuring you in a wreck, the defendant can’t inform the jury that you weren’t wearing a safety belt.

S.146 by Sen. Massey would raise the exemption from jury duty from 65 to 75, which is the new 65.

S.345 by Rep. Mia McLeod would require the state Labor Department to create enforceable rules for businesses to protect their employees from COVID-19 and let them use compliance as evidence of good faith in a lawsuit. The bill doesn’t protect employers from lawsuits, but it’s the missing element that would make it entirely reasonable to provide temporary liability protection for businesses.