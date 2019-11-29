Sports columnist Gene Sapakoff had a good idea the other day that had a lot more to do with politics than sports: Rename Clemson’s Tillman Hall.

There’s nothing new about suggesting that the name of South Carolina’s most notorious white supremacist be stripped from Clemson’s most iconic building. And there’s a flaw in his argument (hold that thought for a moment). But who knows? By framing it as a way to make Clemson’s (overwhelmingly black) football team proud, maybe he can rile up loyal Clemson fans (derivation: fanatics), and get a movement started.

Goodness knows the building is overdue for a name change. It was renamed to honor Benjamin Tillman long after his death and longer after its construction, when his son (a Clemson trustee) worried that his father’s role in nurturing the Upstate school might be forgotten. The younger Mr. Tillman’s colleagues on the board went along, because that’s how S.C. officials do things. Hence all the buildings and highways named for politicians.

But Benjamin Tillman was not simply a vile human being by the standards of 2019. Benjamin Tillman was a vile human being by the standards of 1890.

At a time when it was a given among white people that black people were inherently inferior, Benjamin Tillman was an outlier, an extremist.

Benjamin Tillman did everything the law allowed — and many things it prohibited — to preserve the mindset and culture of slavery after the institution had been outlawed through bloody civil war. As governor, he threatened to kill black people if they tried to vote; he bragged frequently about leading the Hamburg Massacre of former slaves, where “we shot negroes and stuffed ballot boxes.” As a U.S. senator, he toured the country urging whites to be ready to respond with violence if blacks tried to claim their new right to vote.

There’s a respectable case to be made for preserving monuments to people who never should have been honored. Or, more commonly, who represented ideas we now consider anathema. Removing monuments would mean erasing history, sanitizing it, and would squander a valuable opportunity to put that history into a fuller context for generations to come.

But unlike monuments, the names of buildings, roads and other public infrastructure are temporal. Just ask disgraced former S.C. Transportation Commissioner John Hardee, whose name was stripped off highway signs at Columbia’s airport within days after he was charged with soliciting a prostitute. Indeed, nearly every time the Legislature names another highway for someone, it replaces the name that highway always had. Ditto many public buildings.

The problem is that Clemson officials are powerless to change the name of Tillman Hall, because state law prohibits renaming any building or road or removing or relocating any monument or other tribute to “any historic figure or historic event.” The 2000 Heritage Act prohibits Clemson from renaming Tillman Hall. It requires The Citadel to keep displaying a Confederate flag in its chapel. It prohibits cities and counties from renaming, relocating or removing anything they own.

What Clemson officials cannot do is ignore a clear and unambiguous law, no matter how offensive it might be. Because government officials who are offended by a law need to try to change the law. Failing at that, they need to either obey it or resign.

What Clemson officials can do — like what Mayor John Tecklenburg has tried to do in Charleston — is add context. They can explain that the only reason Tillman Hall is still named Tillman Hall is that the Legislature has ordered them not to dishonor a notorious, murderous racist.

Clemson officials can put this message on plaques. They can hire artists or architects to design a more dramatic way to draw attention to their message about who Mr. Tillman was and why they prefer not to honor him.

Clemson officials also can, and should, lobby legislators to amend the Heritage Act, not just to allow them to rename Tillman Hall, but also to allow cities and counties and colleges and school boards to change any names they want.

Because, again — as the Transportation Department reminded us in the case of the John Hardee Expressway, as it reminded us when it un-named the John Courson Interchange in Columbia (at the request of the convicted former state senator), as the Legislature itself reminded us when it renamed the Earle Morris Jr. Memorial Highway — there never has been anything permanent about the names of roads and buildings.

Clemson fans can show what loyal fans they are by supporting the university’s efforts to get that law changed. All of us can show what decent human beings we are by supporting that effort.

Cindi Ross Scoppe is an editorial writer for The Post and Courier. Contact her at cscoppe@postandcourier.com or follow her on Facebook or Twitter @cindiscoppe.