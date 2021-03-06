Scoppe: What USC's building renaming project could teach all of SC

The children are getting restless.

Not just the young ones who are still locked out of their classrooms most of the week. The older, technically adult ones who crowd maskless into college bars. Who keep demanding that the University of South Carolina stop studying building names and just start replacing building names that they consider too closely linked to white supremacy. Now.

They overlook the fact that the presidential commission, which recently released its hit list of buildings that might need renaming, can’t actually rename anything. Neither can the president or the trustees. The Legislature has to approve any changes. Even if the school assembled its mightiest lobbying team ever, there’s practically no chance that the two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate required to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto would vote to rename the Marion J. Sims Residence Hall, much less the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center.

They overlook, too, as USC President Bob Caslen reminded me during a meeting with our editorial staff on Tuesday, that studying was the main point of the Presidential Commission on University History, envisioned by his predecessor and empaneled by him, as his first official action as president.

Recommending buildings to be renamed was just a third of the commission's charge, along with collecting and presenting the history of their namesakes and suggesting ways to honor the whole history of the university, including “forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals.”

I would suggest that renaming buildings is the least important of those three missions.

Don’t get me wrong. I have no love for Confederates or Klan promoters or gynecologists who experimented on enslaved women — even if the record about Marion Sims is less clear cut than critics suggest. Or Mr. Thurmond, who was a great senator if you believe a senator’s job is to deliver constituent services and pork. I’d be perfectly happy if they had never been honored to begin with. Nor am I inherently opposed to revoking inappropriate honors, such as all the roads named for contemporary legislators. And I don’t think the Legislature should have passed the part of the Heritage Act that gave itself veto power over all efforts to revoke honors.

But beyond a handful of truly notorious individuals, I don’t see a lot of clear-cut answers. Even if we agreed that we have a right to judge people by today’s standards rather than the standards of their day, names occupy a murky middle ground in the hierarchy of honors.

Unlike statues — artifacts of history that probably deserve to be preserved even if they’re unattractive, as some historic buildings certainly are — names can be changed without losing anything historic. Unlike flags, though, they can’t be changed willy-nilly, because they serve not just as commentary on history but also as points of reference — for addresses and directions and context in our daily lives.

And each time we wipe away public references to people who offend us, we lower the bar for how many people have to be offended, and how offended they have to be, and how reasonable it is to be offended.

There is, after all, a vast chasm between the sins of Ben Tillman, a murderous white supremacist who was considered an outlier even in his own time, and Fritz Hollings, who is on USC’s targeted list because he was governor while the state was fighting to preserve segregation. (A thought experiment: Imagine our nation one day took as a given what abortion opponents believe — that abortion is as unequivocally evil as slavery — and erased the honors given any politicians who supported keeping abortion legal.)

Equally important, I don’t see a winnable fight here. What I see is another shiny ball to distract our legislators from working to improve the health and wealth and education of all South Carolinians. And students and faculty getting their hopes up only to have them dashed.

That’s why I was so encouraged to see how committed President Caslen is to those two more important parts of the building-renaming commission’s mandate. Not simply because they don’t require the Legislature’s blessing and don’t involve slippery slopes, but also because both honoring worthy contributions that have been ignored and providing the full context for honors we wouldn’t grant today are fundamentally about education — which is the mission of the university, and our only hope of surviving these culture wars.

Imagine if every tribute to Wade Hampton and Marion Sims and even contemporary figures such as Sol Blatt, Marion Gressette and Sens. Thurmond and Hollings came with a well-thought-out, well-written, well-displayed examination of the good and bad, of why each man was honored and why he shouldn't be. Imagine if even beyond USC's campus, we gave meaningful context to all special names and statues.

Between all the new buildings USC is erecting and all the parts of campus not already named, it ought to be an easy enough thing to honor as many worthy African Americans and women and other “forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals” as all the dead white men on the commission's target list.

The children might not be happy, but they might learn something.