The pay isn’t great, but the main reason South Carolina is hemorrhaging teachers is that they don’t get the respect that most of them deserve.

Administrators, terrified of lawsuits, don’t back them up on student discipline, or low grades.

+2 Editorial: Cupcake mandates, concession stand duties no way to solve SC teacher shortage Salaried employees who work for businesses and nonprofits are used to getting extra duties piled on top of an already-full workload without an…

State officials dictate what they have to teach, and how, and state and federal lawmakers mandate high-stakes tests to prove they taught what they were supposed to teach, and taught it effectively.

Parents side with their children whenever there’s a conflict; they try to get teachers fired if they dare give a student the “C” he or she deserves — or threaten physical violence if they try to get a child suspended for constantly disrupting class.

And too many of us have this notion that teachers are incompetent. You know: “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.” Even though most of them are a lot more competent than most of the people who hurl those insults.

If we could wave a magic wand and change all that, we wouldn’t have a teacher shortage in South Carolina. Even if we didn’t increase teacher salaries by another penny.

Hence the appeal of the “Teacher Bill of Rights.”

South Carolina’s teachers, the measure says, have a right to have their “professional judgment and discretion concerning disciplinary action or instructional decisions in the classroom” respected by administrators. And to “take appropriate disciplinary measures, including the removal of persistently disruptive students.” And to have a work environment that’s “free from recognized dangers, hazards, or threats that are causing or likely to cause serious injury or disability.”

Teachers would have the right to be compensated for extra work, to have “unencumbered daily planning time” and to be “free of excessive and burdensome paperwork.” Beginning teachers would have a right to “qualified mentors.”

And, yeah, those are things our teachers ought to have.

The problem is, there’s no such thing as a magic wand. It’s certainly not this “bill of rights,” which the House wrote into its big education reform bill last year, and the Senate spent this past week debating as an amendment to its own version of that bill.

Depending on how a couple of sentences are crafted, the proposal will either 1) make an aspirational statement that has no legal meaning, 2) create a full-employment act for trial lawyers or 3) create a full employment act for trial lawyers and turn our courts into a forum for political posturing.

The House opted for the first approach, stripping away any notion of “rights” by declaring that “the provisions of this article do not create or imply a private cause of action for a violation of its provisions.” A cynic would call it a cheap gimmick.

The proposals so far in the Senate — debate continues Tuesday — take the third approach. They give teachers the right to sue if school policies prevent them from exercising these new rights and say the court may award attorneys’ fees — but not damages. No damages means all teachers can get out of a lawsuit is a forum to argue that their rights are being violated — which they already have since everybody with a smart phone is now a publisher — and the right to say they won a lawsuit.

Supporters argue that simply creating justiciable rights puts school officials on notice that they can’t violate them. And yes, some of the rights are clear enough to litigate, such as being compensated for work beyond contracted days and hours, and having “unencumbered daily planning time” and a safe workplace.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But how much paperwork constitutes an “excessive and burdensome” amount? If teachers have a right to remove disruptive students, does that mean principals can’t decide that a teacher overreacted in a particular case? Most importantly, what exactly does it mean for teachers to have their professional judgment “fully respected”? That the principal has to agree with that judgment? Or simply consider their side of the story?

Here's the proposed SC Teacher Bill of Rights SC legislators are debating a 'Teacher Bill of Rights' as part of their education reform bills. The House included one version of it in the ed…

Even if these rights were clear enough to be enforced, creating them still wouldn’t give teachers the respect they crave. If anything, it could erode the respect. It shouldn’t, but it probably would.

Unfortunately, there’s not an easy way to get teachers the respect they deserve, because much of the disrespect stems from deep problems within our society — from the “my children are never wrong” mindset to the defund-public-schools crowd’s “public schools are hopeless failures” mantra that inevitably poisons our impression of the teachers in those schools.

Lawmakers can help turn around that perception by putting some distance between themselves and the throw-money-at-private-schools movement. And continuing to increase teacher pay (since our society sees money as a proxy for value), and making it easier to get rid of that tiny minority of teachers who aren’t up to the job, and getting a handle on classroom discipline. And by demonstrating that they understand that our state has no more important job than educating the next generation.

They won’t help by passing an enforceable bill of rights. Or an unenforceable one. And contrary to what some well-meaning but misguided teachers believe, they won’t help by abandoning legislation that makes some minor improvements in teachers’ working conditions and makes it easier for the state to replace school board members who are doing more than their share to make teachers’ jobs more difficult.

Cindi Ross Scoppe is an editorial writer for The Post and Courier. Contact her at cscoppe@postandcourier.com or follow her on Facebook or Twitter @cindiscoppe.