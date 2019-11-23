How much money should the Legislature spend on public schools?

For decades, state law provided a clear answer through the base student cost, which covers mainly classroom expenses and which the 1977 Education Finance Act says must be updated every year to account for inflation and student population growth.

And for decades, the Legislature either appropriated the money required by this per-pupil funding formula or came within $100. Then in 2009, lawmakers started underfunding it. Drastically. And kept underfunding it, even after the recession ended. This year, the Legislature came $606 short of the $3,095 per pupil requirement, or about $600 million.

As the underfunding continued, legislative leaders scrambled to diffuse mounting criticism, without actually fully funding the formula. They argued, correctly, that EFA funding is only part of the state’s total education spending. They inserted information into the state budget that shows the total amount the state spends per student. They started saying the formula was outdated.

But that pesky charge that they’re not meeting the legally required base-student cost remained because, well, it’s true.

It was against this backdrop that Gov. Henry McMaster, House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler directed state economists to devise a new formula.

That new formula, released in October, changes how current EFA funding is distributed and also applies to much of the rest of the state’s education funding, so it covers $4.3 billion.

I love the formula, because it’s designed to make sure we spend the same amount of money on a dyslexic first-grader in a poor district as we spend on a dyslexic first-grader in a middle-class district, the same on a “typical” freshman in a poor district as in a middle-class district, and so on.

But it doesn’t actually say how much money is necessary to educate children; it just redistributes the money we’re currently spending — without the additional $600 million a year the EFA requires. And it doesn’t include an inflation adjuster.

That has critics worried that it will lock in the underfunding — and remove from state law the formula that shows, objectively, how much schools are underfunded.

As important as it is to distribute money equitably, said Terry Peterson, the architect of then-Gov. Dick Riley’s education reforms, “equally important is adequacy.” This new formula, he told me, “reshuffles the inadequate funding level equitably.”

It’s a legitimate concern. It’s absolutely true that simply giving schools more money won’t improve them; the money has to be spent well. But we’re underfunding some schools so much that they can’t get better without additional funding. Add that to the fact that the law requires it, and the Legislature absolutely should be providing that additional $600 million a year.

But the new formula’s focus on “how,” to the exclusion of “how much,” is no reason to reject it, for at least four reasons.

First, although critics have pointed to the formula to show how badly the Legislature is underfunding education since the Legislature started underfunding education, that has accomplished precisely nothing.

Second, a formula in the lottery law requires the state to spend at least 57 percent of the non-lottery budget on public and higher education, and for about a decade lawmakers have shorted that fund by roughly the same amount that they’ve shorted the EFA formula. So we’re not actually losing the talking point.

Third, I’m not sure education would continue to be so badly underfunded, because of another aspect of the new formula: Creating equity without increasing funding means 26 school districts that currently receive more than their fair share of state education funding would lose a total of $174 million to 55 districts that are receiving less than their fair share.

Many of those 26 districts are represented by Republicans. So if the Legislature adopts the new formula — far from a sure thing — those legislators will want to protect their districts from losing money. And that requires increasing education funding.

The easiest way to do that is to add $174 million and give it to the districts that otherwise would lose that amount. Of course, that means those 26 districts will still receive more than their fair share.

The fairest solution would use a rising-tide approach: Add enough funding so all districts receive as much money as they currently do, but they all receive the same percent of that funding as the new formula requires. The most straightforward way to do this would cost $2.45 billion.

That’s not going to happen, because unlike the $600 million we’re shorting schools now, that really is beyond the state’s reach, absent significant tax increases.

But it demonstrates the fourth reason anyone who truly supports equity has to support the change: Some of the neediest districts get more money with the new formula and the current level of funding than they would get if the current formula were fully funded. In other words, they’d be better off getting their fair share of a too-small pie than continuing to get their too-small proportion of a bigger pie.