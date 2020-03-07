Scoppe: What is the SC House thinking? Santee Cooper, NextEra and the unbound Legislature

I first heard the incantation decades ago, in the Senate chamber, where Glenn McConnell would recite it reverentially: One legislature cannot bind another.

I always assumed it referred to the fact a legislature can repeal any law that legislature has passed. So, for instance, if a law says the Legislature can’t amend it except by a two-thirds vote, the Legislature can, by simple majority, repeal that law.

When I finally got around to reading Manigault v. Springs, the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court case that enunciated the principle, it turned out to be much broader. The decision, which still controls more than a century later, involved a dispute between two landowners in Georgetown County.

Mr. Manigault had negotiated a deal for his neighbor Mr. Springs (the order doesn’t give first names) to remove a dam over Kinloch Creek. Five years later, the Legislature passed a law authorizing Mr. Springs to rebuild the dam. Mr. Manigault sued, claiming that the Legislature had violated a state law that said “no bill for the granting of any privilege or immunity, or for any other private purpose whatsoever, shall be introduced or entertained in either house of the general assembly except by petition, to be signed by the persons desiring such privileges,” with extensive notice given.

The high court said the Legislature was free to ignore its earlier law, explaining: “As this is not a constitutional provision, but a general law enacted by the legislature, it may be repealed, amended, or disregarded by the legislature which enacted it. This law ... is not binding upon any subsequent legislature, nor does a noncompliance with it impair or nullify the provisions of an act passed without the requirement of such notice.”

In other words, a legislature doesn’t even have to repeal a previous law that limits its actions; it can simply exceed that limit.

But for the purpose of S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas’ proposal to reform Santee Cooper while renegotiating a better deal to sell the state-owned utility to NextEra, my initial understanding suffices: The 2020 Legislature is perfectly free to pass legislation setting up a negotiation process, despite the 2019 law that prohibited amendments to the proposals to purchase Santee Cooper, take over its management or let the utility reform itself.

Not, as some House members have suggested, because the state owns Santee Cooper. And not, as is usually the case when we talk about legislative power, because the S.C. Legislature is such a power-hoarder. Simply because the Legislature is … a legislature. And it is free, absent constitutional constraints, to change its mind.

Now, it’s possible that the House would violate the law and it’s clear that NextEra would if they started negotiating before the Legislature actually authorizes that negotiation, because the law prohibiting amendments to the proposals and prohibiting bidders from trying to influence the Legislature would still be in effect. But Mr. Lucas summed up the situation pretty well when he told The Associated Press that senators’ suggestion that the 2019 law ties their hands marked “the first time in the history of South Carolina that the Senate has admitted that there is a limit on their legislative authority.”

Senators suggested that changing the rules mid-bid would make companies reluctant to enter into any deal with state government. Perhaps it would scare off bidders the next time the Legislature tried to sell a $10 billion utility. But how often is that going to happen?

Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall told senators that changing the rules for NextEra was unfair, and that might be true. And that might concern me — if I thought the Legislature was going to sell Santee Cooper. I don’t.

The Finance Committee, composed of half the members of the Senate, made that clear Thursday when it voted to reject NextEra’s bid and get to work reforming Santee Cooper; the other half of the Senate might be even less impressed by NextEra.

I’m not sure that even representatives really want to sell. Which is understandable now that we’ve seen the numbers, along with NextEra CEO Jim Robo’s admission that higher rates will accompany any concessions.

But by saying they want to negotiate a better sale — while simultaneously getting about the hard work of reforming Santee Cooper — House leaders can fend off attacks by the must-sell crowd … and maybe even push the Senate into tougher reforms than it otherwise would have accepted.