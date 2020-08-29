Scoppe: What a lawyer’s $1.1 million going-away present tells us about Santee Cooper

Mike Baxley served in the S.C. House and then as a circuit judge before he became Santee Cooper’s general counsel, where he provided the legal backing for the cult of secrecy that helped enable the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project.
When new CEO Mark Bonsall laid off Mr. Baxley this spring in a cost-cutting move, he sent him on his way with $495,000. Plus a special pension that’ll pay out more than that over the next 15 years.
Santee Cooper says that package will save the state-owned utility money in the long run, because it’s distributing Mr. Baxley’s duties among other executives. The going-away present was large in large part because his salary was large — $388,800 a year — and he was given one year’s severance pay. But he was also given $156,200 as a “litigation offset” in return for an agreement not to sue the agency.
Santee Cooper won’t say specifically why it felt the need to pay its attorney not to sue, since employees have to agree not to sue in order to qualify for severance pay. Spokeswoman Mollie Gore says Mr. Baxley had “raised the possibility of filing litigation” that she can’t talk about because it was discussed during “confidential settlement negotiations.” Mr. Baxley told The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown merely that he was “glad that we are all moving forward amicably.”
There’s a lot to unpack here, and I hope doing so will help us better understand what has changed and what still needs to change at the beleaguered utility.
Mr. Bonsall had already eliminated contracts for everyone except himself and his top deputy (a good move), so there’s no longer a legal requirement to pay executives who are let go. And half a million dollars certainly is a nice parting gift for someone who was on the job just six years … who also takes with him a $40,000-a-year executive pension, and the defined-contribution plan to which the utility had contributed $173,000 … who already had qualified for a generous judicial pension … and who had his next job lined up by the time he signed the severance agreement.
On the other hand, Mr. Baxley’s departure further shrinks the bloated executive staff, and drops to five the number of executives remaining from the V.C. Summer boondoggle. And there’s nothing unusual about providing severance pay when positions are eliminated. In fact, you can argue that eliminating holdovers from the Lonnie Carter regime is valuable enough by itself to justify the cost.
Although I don’t think government agencies should usually be allowed to agree to gag clauses, there’s even something to be said for an agreement that allows Santee Cooper to focus all of its attention on driving down costs rather than fighting lawsuits from former employees.
The larger issue here, though, concerns the policies that dictated the size of the pension and the settlement — both of which could use some change.
Even before Mr. Bonsall arrived, the utility stopped adding new employees to the special executive pension plans that will put a total of $600,000 into Mr. Baxley’s pockets. You might recall that we learned of those plans when Mr. Carter “retired” amid the V.C. Summer debacle and took $800,000 in annual pension payments with him.
Closing those plans was a good move, but the utility closed them the same way the Legislature closed its own bloated pension system: by barring entrance to new employees, but continuing to pour huge public subsidies into them in order to keep growing the pensions of the 19 remaining participants.
Although federal law requires governments and businesses to honor the pension obligations they’ve already made, it doesn’t require them to keep increasing those obligations. Just as the Legislature shouldn’t still be providing the ridiculously generous taxpayer match to the legislative pensions, Santee Cooper shouldn’t still be growing its executive pensions.
Mr. Bonsall created the severance pay plan, in anticipation of downsizing; Ms. Gore tells me it only applies to the CEO’s staff now but was designed so it could apply more widely if more downsizing is needed. There’s nothing wrong with offering severance payments if spending still drops.
But Santee Cooper’s severance policy is double-weighted in favor of the very top executives. Those who don’t report directly to the CEO can leave with a full year’s salary only if they’ve been with the utility at least 15 years. But members of Mr. Bonsall’s inner circle who make at least $260,000 a year get a full year’s salary when they leave, regardless of how long they’ve been with the utility. That’s a much smaller number of people than in the past, but it’s still reflective of a private business, not a government, mindset.
Mr. Bonsall is far more willing than his predecessor to accept the reality that Santee Cooper is a government agency. But the policies behind Mr. Baxley’s departure serve as a reminder that the utility still has a ways to go.