Scoppe: Voucher ruling could help SC public schools save themselves from themselves

The S.C. Supreme Court gave us what could become a double blessing Wednesday when it struck down Gov. Henry McMaster’s $32 million private-school voucher plan.

Obviously, the unanimous decision stops the governor from using federal funds to pay the most engaged parents to abandon the public schools, which would further erode public support for our schools, making it impossible for them to do the job that private schools will never have the capacity to do even if they wanted to: educate all students, regardless of their income or ability or their parents’ willingness to act as partners in their education.

The governor’s Safe Access to Flexible Education grants program was particularly galling under the circumstances: Combined with Paycheck Protection Program loans that private schools had already received, it meant private schools would have received more than twice as much federal COVID-19 funding per student as public schools: an average of $560 for each of the 780,000 students in public schools and $1,240 for each of the 50,000 students in private schools.

Now, I agree that private schools deserve help as much as all the other businesses and nonprofits the taxpayers have tried to help through this hideous year. But there is no way to argue that taxpayers should provide more than twice as much pandemic relief funding per private school student as public school student.

Questions aside about how the ruling will affect scholarships and tuition grants our state awards to students attending private colleges, it seems clear that the decision also stripped the governor of the ability to use the pandemic to pressure future legislatures to divert state tax money from the public schools to private schools, and it closed the door on any K-12 voucher programs, which is huge.

Of course, voucher supporters will fall back to pushing those “scholarship-granting organizations” or other mechanisms to do indirectly what our high court has just said they can’t do directly. But that’s a problem for the future.

And as I said, this has the potential to be a double blessing, because it also gives Mr. McMaster the opportunity to do more than talk about what he says is his education priority: getting kids back into the classroom. That could not only improve the lives of all the children in this state who are still locked out of the schools (which would be enough of a blessing by itself) but also help public schools save themselves from … themselves.

Last month, the Legislature ignored Mr. McMaster’s proposal to use $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to remove money as an obstacle to in-person education, by paying for modifications to make schools safe enough to bring everybody back to class who wants to come back.

Now that the Supreme Court has left Mr. McMaster with at least $32 million to spend on education, what better use than to pay for plexiglass partitions to allow more students in each classroom? Or furniture and dividers to turn gyms, auditoriums and cafeterias into classrooms? Or tents to move classes outside? Or improved ventilation systems to make the indoors safer? Or all that other stuff I haven’t even heard of?

Amazingly, disturbingly, the biggest challenge probably isn’t getting Mr. McMaster to buy into the idea, which, after all, is his. It’s getting school districts to take him up on that offer. If he makes it. Which he should.

I understand there are risks, and a lot of teachers are worried, and there’s nothing easy about bringing kids back to school in the middle of a pandemic. But there’s a lot of real estate between no in-person classes and pretending COVID-19 is no worse than the flu. Some districts are making it work, while others aren’t even trying: As of Friday, seven still haven’t allowed any students back in the classroom, and most still allow them only part-time.

This despite the fact that pretty much everyone who isn’t affiliated with an online school agrees that there is simply no substitute for having students in the classroom, for not only educational but also social, psychological and even safety reasons.

Every one of us ought to be concerned about that. Check that: We ought to be outraged. And we ought to be insisting that our schools do whatever they need to do to make it safe enough to let kids back in, full-time.

Those of us who believe in the value of public education ought to be even more insistent. Because the corollary to the damage remote learning does to kids is the number of parents who are fleeing to private schools — not because of any financial incentive but because the public schools are refusing to meet their children’s needs — leaving public schools with fewer engaged parents and eroding public support. And we ought to help the governor help us fix that problem.