Scoppe: This was South Carolina's worst surprise on Tuesday. Nothing else came close.

I first met Vincent Sheheen over lunch at Columbia’s Capital City Club in the fall of 2000. Mr. Sheheen had requested the meeting with a colleague and me, at the suggestion of “Uncle Bob” — just-retired former House Speaker Bob Sheheen, whose Camden seat he had just been elected to fill — because he wanted to pitch his audacious plan to overhaul South Carolina’s tax and education funding systems.

It was a smart plan with the political advantage of giving Republicans the property tax relief they wanted in return for giving Democrats the equity funding for poor school districts that they wanted. But what was particularly impressive was the partner he had brought along: fellow freshman Rep. Jimmy Merrill.

Forget what eventually became of Mr. Merrill and focus instead on this: Mr. Sheheen entered legislative life as a Democrat whose first impulse was to form an alliance with a Republican in order to tackle our state’s most daunting challenges.

He spent the next 20 years, briefly in the House and since 2004 in the Senate, forming alliances with other Republicans: Rep. Rick Quinn and later Sen. Larry Grooms on the tax/school funding proposal, which unfortunately never became law; Sens. Chip Campsen and later Shane Massey on proposals, which fortunately did become law, to give more power to the governor; Mr. Grooms and Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman to raise the gas tax and reform the state Transportation Department; and more recently Mr. Leatherman, House Speaker Jay Lucas, Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith and state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman to increase teacher pay and make other improvements in our schools.

Mr. Sheheen’s efforts weren’t always priorities for his fellow Democrats, and indeed some critics saw his impulse to build bipartisan coalitions rather than fixating on the fixations of the left as part of the reason he lost two campaigns for governor to Nikki Haley.

But it was that inclination that allowed him to serve as translator between majority Republicans who don’t have to talk to black people to get elected and minority Democrats who increasingly don’t have to talk to white people — and in so doing craft solutions that gave something to both parties.

Come January, Mr. Sheheen will no longer be there to serve as a bridge between the races and the parties and the House and Senate. He will no longer be in a position to work through the big problems that most legislators don’t have the capacity or temperament or relationships to work through. Because a red wave swept over Kershaw, Chesterfield and Lancaster counties on Tuesday, as the nation’s most expensive ever U.S. Senate contest drowned the electorate in a $230 million hyper-nationalized stew of partisanship that purged voters’ appetite for local issues or the merits of individual candidates.

There’s a bitter irony in this, because Mr. Sheheen has done more than any other legislator this century to expand the power of S.C. governors — Republicans then, now and likely for years to come. And many of his other signature efforts and accomplishments have been supported by and in some cases instigated by and often benefiting Republicans.

Legislators can be incredibly petty about credit-taking. The House insists on passing the House bill instead of the identical Senate bill that landed on the calendar first, and vice versa. Democrats learn quickly (as Republicans had to when they were the minority party) to find a member of the majority party to be the primary sponsor of their bills if they want them to pass.

Yet Mr. Sheheen was the primary sponsor of several of the most important laws the Legislature passed in the past decade, among them creating the inspector general’s office, requiring the Legislature to conduct routine oversight of executive agencies, dismantling the anachronistic Budget and Control Board that inappropriately gave legislators operational control over executive functions, outlawing texting while driving, requiring the state rather than political parties to run the presidential primaries and — the one he told me Thursday was his most emotionally satisfying accomplishment — removing the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after his desk mate, Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was murdered by a white supremacist man-child hoping to start a race war.

It was Mr. Sheheen who orchestrated a major expansion of the state’s pilot 4-year-old kindergarten program into a nearly statewide program available in 70% of the school districts — which he considers, probably correctly, his most consequential accomplishment. And more recently, Mr. Leatherman gave him the job chairing the Senate’s education budget-writing panel and shepherding bills through the Legislature to shore up the state pension system, raise the gas tax to fund a major road-building program and give the governor control of the Transportation Department.

One news story described Mr. Sheheen’s defeat as “arguably one of the most stunning legislative upsets for Democrats for this cycle.” It’s not. It’s clearly the most stunning upset for any S.C. politician this cycle, probably this century. And the most devastating for our state.

It’s an obvious loss for Democrats. But it’s also a loss for Republicans, and all of us, because Mr. Sheheen was among a small handful of legislators who went to Columbia not to be somebody important but to do something important. And at that, he was remarkably successful.